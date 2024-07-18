Your Daily Phil: How Sylvan Adams shifted Israeli cycling into high gear
The co-owner of the Israel Premier Tech team and an accomplished cyclist himself, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams was speaking with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross over Zoom from a hotel room in France as he waited for news of his athletes’ results in that day’s stage of the Tour de France.
The prestigious competition, which kicked off last month and runs through the end of this week, represents the first of two major cycling events in which Israeli riders will compete this summer. The second will be the Paris Olympics — the first time that Israel has had a rider in the men’s road race category since Henry Ohayon and Yitzhak (Jacques) Ben David raced in Rome in 1960.
If this summer marks the pinnacle of Israeli cycling, it is only for now: “We are just getting started,” Adams said with a grin. “We will reach for the moon.” In large part because of Adams — and in some cases, in full part because of him — the past six years have seen major advancements in Israeli cycling, allowing it to compete on an international level.
Adams got involved in cycling later in life, first starting to race at age 41. He’s now 65 and has won nine Canadian national titles and four world titles in the sport. “I didn’t even know about cycling until I started competing myself,” he said.
The real estate mogul’s efforts in Israel began roughly a decade ago with the construction of an Olympic-size velodrome in Tel Aviv, the only such indoor-track cycling facility in the Middle East, which broke ground in 2016 and opened two years later. Before construction of the velodrome even began, an Israeli investor and cycling enthusiast Ron Bar-On, who had co-founded the Israel Premier Tech in 2014 with Ran Margaliot, contacted Adams about getting involved with the team. They are now co-owners.
“The velodrome was a serious game changer. That’s what’s allowing us to compete in the Olympics,” Dani Oren, the head of the elite sport department at Israel’s Wingate Institute, told eJP. “But beyond the field of cycling, there’s also the institute that he founded at Tel Aviv University [the Sylvan Adams Sports Center]. There’s no doubt that he’s contributed greatly to Israeli sport.”
Tooting his own horn, Adams said that the development program that he and his team have created is putting Israeli teams “at the highest level of its sport.”
“Yes, Maccabi Tel Aviv can be in the European championships of basketball, but everybody knows the NBA is the highest level of basketball. In cycling, that’s the Tour de France. And like I said, I’m here in France at the moment with my team,” he said. “People always ask me, ‘Is this your dream?’ No, this is not my dream. I don’t dream. I make a plan and I execute.”
His goal with his donations toward Israeli sports is to put the country front and center on the world stage in a positive light.
“Our best answer to the haters is to win. How can we frustrate them any more?” he said.
Luskin: $25M donation to help UCLA students study the past and understand the present ‘in service of the public good’
The University of California, Los Angeles history department will be renamed for Meyer and Renee Luskin in honor of a $25 million donation from the Southern California business leader and his wife, both of whom are UCLA alumni and longtime donors to the school, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports. The department will now be called the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Department of History.
How it will be used: The largest-ever single donation to the department and to the UCLA College Division of Social Sciences, the gift builds on the more than $100 million the Luskins have given to the university, including a $5 million donation in 2017. The new gift is expected to support faculty, students and public-oriented programs in the UCLA history department, according to the university. It will also aid the expansion of several of the department’s centers and programs, such as the Luskin Center for History and Policy, the Public History Initiative, the “Why History Matters” series and the new “Making History in Los Angeles” program.
‘Guide to a better future’: Meyer Luskin is the founder of Scope Industries, a Santa Monica-based firm that recycles and processes food waste. “We believe the study of history is vital in creating informed participants in a vibrant democratic society,” he said in a statement. “This gift will ensure that students and faculty have ample resources and opportunities to study the past, which will allow them to further [understand the present] in service to the public good.” In a separate statement, Renee Luskin echoed the importance of studying history. “To understand and nurture the values that lay at the foundation of our democracy, it is essential to mine the past as a guide to a better future. Such knowledge can aid in solving some of our world’s biggest challenges,” she said.
No mention: The gift comes as several Jewish UCLA donors, such as Sharon Nazarian, president of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation, have publicly decried rising antisemitism on the campus since Oct. 7. In a January interview with eJP’s sister publication, Jewish Insider, Nazarian pushed for donors to repurpose their dollars and “invest in antisemitism education.” The Luskins did not comment on anti-Israel hostility at the Los Angeles university when announcing their gift, and did not respond to an interview request from eJP.
Why I am going to Argentina
“As the 30th anniversary of the AMIA bombing approached, I knew I had to go to Buenos Aires myself this year,” writes Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A devastating attack: “This journey is first and foremost dedicated to honoring the victims of the bombing. On July 18, 1994, the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), the Argentinian Jewish federation in Buenos Aires, became the target of a devastating suicide car bomb attack carried out by a terrorist proxy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This tragic event remains the deadliest attack in Argentina’s history, taking 85 lives and injuring over 300. We must never forget that these were real people, not just numbers, and included Jewish and non-Jewish victims. Each victim had a life, a family, dreams — things we often take for granted. They were robbed of everything because of senseless hatred for who they were.”
A familiar evil: “Carried out by Hezbollah, one of Iran’s many terrorist proxies, this bloody attack was rightfully condemned as a crime against humanity by the Argentinian Supreme Court of Justice… As we all know, Hamas, another Iranian regime-backed terrorist group, committed unspeakable atrocities against Israel on Oct. 7, murdering around 1,200 people. The Oct. 7 massacre now surpasses the AMIA bombing for the title of the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Same backer. Same target. Different decade.”
Mourn — and mobilize: “[T]his week is not solely about commemorating the past. It is also about confronting the challenges of the present and future, including the persistent threats of antisemitism, hate and terrorism that continue to plague our world, our synagogues, our community centers and our campuses. This isn’t just a personal pilgrimage, but a call to action… We’re not just coming together to mourn, but to mobilize in support of Israel and global Jewish security and against the ever-present threats posed by Iran. It’s the least we can do to honor those we lost at AMIA. We owe them that much.”
Giving circles: A powerful tool for Jewish fundraising
“[Y]ounger philanthropists are deeply invested in seeing tangible, measurable outcomes from their contributions. This makes the giving circle an ideal vehicle for their philanthropy,” writes Dara Fersel, director of Amplifier, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
How it works: “Giving circles provide donors with the opportunity to donate a set amount of money to a common fund that is administered by the group as a whole. This collaborative approach not only magnifies the impact of their contributions but also engages members in the philanthropic process, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose… This makes the members of giving circles much more involved in the decision-making process than traditional forms of philanthropy in which donors simply write checks. The individual members of giving circles often end up getting more involved in the organizations as donors or volunteers and typically maintain a longer-term relationship with the charities than they would if they had just written a check.”
Growing in popularity: “[According to a recent survey by the Dorothy A. Johnson Center, Colemena Consulting and Philanthropy Together, the] collective giving sector has jumped to 4,000 groups contributing a total of over $3.1 billion, which is more than double just seven years ago. Among Jewish giving circle participants in particular, the study found that 89% developed a stronger sense of belonging to a community, 82% felt a greater ability to live their values and 76% reported greater confidence to act to positively effect change.”
