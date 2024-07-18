Your Daily Phil: How Sylvan Adams shifted Israeli cycling into high gear

Good Thursday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the largest-ever single donation to UCLA's history department. We feature an opinion piece by Jonathan Greenblatt marking the 30th anniversary of the deadly terror attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires; and one by Dara Fersel about the short- and long-term bonds forged by the giving circle experience. Also in this newsletter: President Joe Biden, Rabbi Claudia Kreiman and Jenna Leventhal. We'll start with an interview with Sylvan Adams, whose financial support has elevated Israeli cycling to the world's biggest stages.

The co-owner of the Israel Premier Tech team and an accomplished cyclist himself, Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams was speaking with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross over Zoom from a hotel room in France as he waited for news of his athletes’ results in that day’s stage of the Tour de France.

The prestigious competition, which kicked off last month and runs through the end of this week, represents the first of two major cycling events in which Israeli riders will compete this summer. The second will be the Paris Olympics — the first time that Israel has had a rider in the men’s road race category since Henry Ohayon and Yitzhak (Jacques) Ben David raced in Rome in 1960.

If this summer marks the pinnacle of Israeli cycling, it is only for now: “We are just getting started,” Adams said with a grin. “We will reach for the moon.” In large part because of Adams — and in some cases, in full part because of him — the past six years have seen major advancements in Israeli cycling, allowing it to compete on an international level.

Adams got involved in cycling later in life, first starting to race at age 41. He’s now 65 and has won nine Canadian national titles and four world titles in the sport. “I didn’t even know about cycling until I started competing myself,” he said.

The real estate mogul’s efforts in Israel began roughly a decade ago with the construction of an Olympic-size velodrome in Tel Aviv, the only such indoor-track cycling facility in the Middle East, which broke ground in 2016 and opened two years later. Before construction of the velodrome even began, an Israeli investor and cycling enthusiast Ron Bar-On, who had co-founded the Israel Premier Tech in 2014 with Ran Margaliot, contacted Adams about getting involved with the team. They are now co-owners.

“The velodrome was a serious game changer. That’s what’s allowing us to compete in the Olympics,” Dani Oren, the head of the elite sport department at Israel’s Wingate Institute, told eJP. “But beyond the field of cycling, there’s also the institute that he founded at Tel Aviv University [the Sylvan Adams Sports Center]. There’s no doubt that he’s contributed greatly to Israeli sport.”

Tooting his own horn, Adams said that the development program that he and his team have created is putting Israeli teams “at the highest level of its sport.”

“Yes, Maccabi Tel Aviv can be in the European championships of basketball, but everybody knows the NBA is the highest level of basketball. In cycling, that’s the Tour de France. And like I said, I’m here in France at the moment with my team,” he said. “People always ask me, ‘Is this your dream?’ No, this is not my dream. I don’t dream. I make a plan and I execute.”

His goal with his donations toward Israeli sports is to put the country front and center on the world stage in a positive light.

“Our best answer to the haters is to win. How can we frustrate them any more?” he said.

