Your Daily Phil: A deep dive into the world of Jewish influencers

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Darren Walker’s announcement that he is resigning from his role as president of the Ford Foundation in 2025, and on a new matching grant launched by Adamah and UJA-Federation of New York. We feature an opinion piece by Dan Tatar about supporting campers and counselors as they work through challenging feelings about Oct. 7 and antisemitism this summer. Also in this newsletter: Daniel and Neria Sharabi, Doug Emhoff and Elka Bentley. We’ll start with a look at the role (and value) of social media influencers in ongoing efforts to bolster Jewish pride, combat antisemitism and counter misinformation about Israel and the war in Gaza.

Social media influencers have long been seen as apolitical players associated with fashion, food or fitness, but this has changed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Hundreds of influencers have amassed internet fame for either promoting Israel or speaking out against the Jewish state, but the value of paying to enlist these public figures — many of whom charge in the mid to upper five figures for appearances — in campaigns and events has come under heightened scrutiny in recent months, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Take, for instance, the case of Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise. Cohen delivered the keynote address at “Voices for Truth: Influencers United Against Antisemitism,” a two-day summit sponsored by the Combat Antisemitism Movement and Consulate General of Israel in New York that drew more than 200 pro-Israel influencers to its swanky midtown Manhattan venue on June 30 and July 1.

While Cohen drew praise from some attendees for his participation, the fact that he did not post about the event on social media or share footage of the eight-minute speech in which he professed he is a “proud American Jew” raised eyebrows — both because of ambiguity from event organizers around who paid Cohen, as well as the value of influencer culture and whether the money was well spent.

“I have no doubt [Cohen] was paid, that’s how those events work,” Ari Ingel, executive director of Creative Community For Peace, a nonprofit that promotes prominent members of the entertainment industry and works to oppose the cultural boycott of Israel, told eJP. Another source, familiar with the event, told eJP that at least some of the speakers were not paid, but did have travel accommodations covered. Ingel, who did not attend the event, said that it’s typical for entertainers to not let the media in on how much they were paid to speak at an event, so it’s normal that Cohen’s team did not respond to inquiries from eJP.

Both of the event organizers — the Combat Antisemitism Movement and the Israeli Consulate — declined to comment to eJP regarding whether they paid Cohen and how much. “CAM is choosing not to comment on that,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit, which was founded in 2019, told eJP. A spokesperson for the consulate, meanwhile, said that he did not know who paid Cohen.

“There is too much bankrolling of already established influencers by Jewish organizations and not enough investment into creating new ones,” a source familiar with the issue told eJP. “You see organizations paying through the roof either as retainer or a one-time sum… it’s almost like throwing cash against the wall.”

The source, who requested to remain anonymous to protect their job in a Jewish organization, doesn’t have an issue with hiring influencers, per se, but called for more variety. “Why are we not investing in bringing in people who are not yet established influencers? Why are we throwing money at the same people year in and year out? Recruit people on a grassroots level, convince them that they have talent and teach them how to use their voice.”

Rabbi Avi Winner, who runs influencer events at Chabad Upper East Side, told eJP that many Jewish influencers are motivated by ideology, not fame or money. “[Chabad] set out to support them through their own challenges yet they kept insisting that we have to do something for the global Jewish community and the world,” he said.

Just like with celebrities, there is a spectrum of influencer fame, leading to varying levels of salaries. Nano-influencers have fewer than 10,000 followers. Micro-influencers have between 10,000 and 100,000 followers. Macro-influencers, like Cohen, are your typical celebrities and well-known figures with the largest followings — more than 100,000 followers.

But regardless of their level of fame, how much influence do influencers even have?

