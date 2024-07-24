Your Daily Phil: How Jewish groups are receiving Bibi in the U.S.

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we spotlight the life and work of Alex Dancyg, a historian and educator kidnapped on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz and confirmed dead in Gaza this week by the IDF. We feature an opinion piece by Ami Moyal about role engineers will play in Israel's "the day after"; and one by Drew E. Schwartz on the challenges and potential of dialogue between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocates. Also in this newsletter: Meir Holtz, Gabrielle Zevin and Shmuel Butman. We'll start with a look at the hopes and concerns of American Jewish leaders in anticipation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to American lawmakers today and meetings with the president and vice president over the course of the week.

Fault lines are showing among American Jewish leaders and organizations in the lead-up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address today to a joint session of Congress, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen for eJP’s sister publication Jewish Insider.

William Daroff and Harriet Schleifer, heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, welcomed Netanyahu to the U.S. in a joint statement. “We look forward to hearing the prime minister’s remarks this Wednesday and hope that his meetings with President Biden and Vice President Harris are fruitful in progressing Israel’s war aims, hostage negotiations and the fight against global antisemitism,” the CoP statement said.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, emphasized the importance of Netanyahu speaking “to the issues around Israel and its war with Hamas and Iran in ways that garner ongoing support from Republicans and Democrats so that support for Israel can remain strong” during an interview with JI.

“Obviously, successfully ending the war is on the front burner,” Diament said, but there are additional issues to address in meetings that have been priorities both before and since Oct. 7. Efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia, for instance, and broader issues related to the U.S.-Israel relationship are now in a sharper focus “because [Netanyahu] can have a conversation with President Biden about his last five or so months and how to most productively use that time to secure Israel going forward.”

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, told JI that she wants to “hear progress on getting the remaining hostages home safely and quickly.” She also stressed the need for a “day after” plan regarding the governance of Gaza.

URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs echoed calls for the release of hostages and said he wants “to hear [Netanyahu] affirm the importance of Israel continuing to do more to prevent the loss of innocent life in Gaza and ensure that humanitarian aid gets to innocent Gazans who desperately need it.”

The Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly called for Netanyahu to “reinforce the deep, historical ties between Israel and the U.S.” The assembly said in a statement that the Washington visit is “also a moment to express gratitude for the bipartisan support that Israel has received before and after Oct. 7 in fighting an enemy that seeks to destroy the Jewish state.”

Other Jewish leaders and groups see the Netanyahu visit in itself as controversial, regardless of what is said in the speech or in meetings with Biden and Harris.

UnXeptable, a grassroots movement launched by Israeli expats, has announced plans to protest outside of Netanyahu’s speech. The protest is co-sponsored by several groups including the Union for Reform Judaism, ARZA (the Reform movement’s Zionist organization), Americans for Peace Now, Ameinu, T’ruah and NYC4Kaplan.

“For years, those who care about U.S.-Israel relations warned against politicizing it,” David Halperin, CEO of the Israel Policy Forum, told JI. Netanyahu was criticized the last time he addressed a joint session of Congress in 2015 to lobby against then-President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran; Democrats argued that the invitation extended by then-House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, was forcing them to choose between their president and their support for Israel.

“American Jewish leaders should ask how this visit in any way helps achieve the purported goal of strengthening U.S.-Israel ties, when it appears engineered to do the opposite,” said Halperin.

