Your Daily Phil: JDC survey: European Jewry’s leaders are worried, resolute

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish leaders’ reflections on President Joe Biden’s legacy after his announcement that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, and cover a new collaboration between JewBelong and two Christian organizations aiming to combat antisemitism together. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Moshe Hauer responding to last week’s discussion in eJP about transformative gifts. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Joshua Rabin, Mala Tribich and Safra Catz. We’ll start with the results of a comprehensive survey of European Jewish leaders by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

Nearly 8 in 10 European Jewish leaders think that antisemitism is the leading threat to Jewish life and combating it should be their top priority, according to a survey conducted by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee International Centre for Community Development (JDC-ICCD), the results of which were released today.

While 78% of respondents said they feel less safe living as Jews in their cities compared to before Oct. 7, 85% expressed commitment to fighting back against antisemitism and ensuring the continuity of Jewish life in the region, reports Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy. Notably, younger respondents (age 40 or under) expressed the most optimism about European Jewish life and about Europe in general.

The JDC-ICCD has conducted its survey of European Jewish leaders every three to four years since 2008, enabling researchers to track trends and shifts in attitudes over time. Conducted online between March and April in 10 languages, with 879 respondents across 32 countries, the 2024 offers a panoramic view of the state of Jewish communities in Europe. Participants included executives and board members; communal professionals and activists; rabbis, educators, significant donors and more.

“The grim impact of Oct. 7 on Jewish communities in Europe is fully reflected in this study, but so is the commitment of local Jewish leaders to help their communities brave the storm,” Ariel Zwang, CEO of the JDC, said in a statement. “Since the attacks, we have worked hard to foster safe environments for thriving Jewish life, aid the most vulnerable and develop the next generation of Jewish leadership. This survey provides crucial data for guiding our ongoing efforts to strengthen European Jews, something that is ever more critical in the face of spiking antisemitism and political unrest.”

“How I would define antisemitism in Europe after what happened on Oct. 7 is a more psychologically destabilizing combination of feelings, frustration, anger, anxiety, and betrayal by close people,” Marcelo Dimentstein, project director for the JDC survey, told eJP. “Many responses reflect feelings of loneliness and sadness, a search for closeness to communities and Jewish friends.”

Despite all of these concerns, 73% of respondents reported they still feel safe living and practicing as Jews in their cities. Additionally, approximately 78% of respondents felt their governments were adequately addressing security concerns, a slight increase from previous years. This confidence stems from constant police threat assessments, ongoing communication with community leaders and efforts to secure Jewish facilities.

Resilience and the importance of solidarity were also recurring themes in the survey’s findings. For instance, 97% of respondents underscored the importance of strengthening relationships among Jews across Europe, and 89% emphasized the significance of belonging to European Jewish organizations. Additionally, 84% agreed that European Jews have a special responsibility towards one another, while 80% believe that interdenominational tensions are either minor or manageable.

As one Jewish leader from the Netherlands wrote in their survey response: “It’s been like a roller coaster dealing with the situation in Israel as well as the situation in the Netherlands, both personally and as a leader. We are constantly thinking and discussing necessary safety protocols and threat awareness, waiting for something horrible to happen — some kind of attack on our own community. But personally, I refuse to hide. I am proud, I am strong, I represent. My arms ache for wanting to embrace the victims in Israel. I am comforted by the sense of strength, unity, connection and solidarity we feel as a community.”

Another significant finding was the shift in attitudes toward Israel among younger Jewish leaders. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, 82% reported a stronger commitment to Israel, with respondents 40 and under now more likely than in 2021 to strongly agree that “Israel is critical to Jewish life in the Diaspora.”

Read the full report here.