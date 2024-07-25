Your Daily Phil: The volunteer mentors supporting survivors of domestic abuse

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on nearly $3.5 million in new grants announced by Mazon and yesterday’s memorial service in Washington, D.C., for the late Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT). We feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmueller with a code of conduct for coalition building. Also in this newsletter: Zach Fox, Gisella Perl and Noa Argamani. We’ll start with a story about an Israeli nonprofit enlisting and training B’nai B’rith Israel volunteers to offer specialized support for victims of domestic violence.

It was Nurit Levy’s experience accompanying her husband, then-Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, to visit shelters for women fleeing domestic violence that inspired her to found the Israeli nonprofit With You All The Way in late 2022. Levy’s idea, she told Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy, was to help women with the social, economic, personal, familial and professional challenges that lie in wait once they leave shelters or transitional housing by pairing them with highly trained volunteer mentors who could guide and support them in their journey forward over a period of at least two years.

But who would be the volunteer mentors? Enter B’nai B’rith Israel.

Following a rigorous selection process and three-month training course, the first cohort of 40 female volunteers from B’nai B’rith Israel has been working at three shelters in locations across the country for about three months now, with plans to expand to other areas in the north and south. (Because of security concerns for the women in the shelters, Levy asked that the exact locations not be revealed.) The program is being carried out in conjunction with Woman to Woman, an Israeli nonprofit that has been serving women and children who have experienced domestic violence for more than four decades.

With its spirit of volunteerism and social activism, B’nai B’rith was the clear choice for bringing in quality volunteers, said Levy. Still, the screening process was selective: Out of the 80 women who registered for one training course, for instance, only 16 were selected to continue, she said.

The project focuses on providing support to women as they begin having to answer basic needs such as finding an apartment, opening their own bank account, registering their children for school in a new area and dealing with Israel’s insurance, employment and other social service agencies.

Social service agencies do provide professional assistance to the women when they leave the shelters, said volunteer and B’nai B’rith Israel chapter president Nurit Hershkowitz, 73, but the role of the new volunteers is to be more like a friend or a member of the family who the women can just call to vent or ask for help with some mundane tasks.

“Our role as companions is to be a kind of mentor, a friend, a relative, to be someone they can move forward with,” said Hershkovitz, who works as a career counselor. “Someone who can be called at almost any hour.”

Naomi Shahar, adviser to the president of B’nai B’rith Israel on volunteering, said volunteers were screened for their flexibility, openness to diverse lifestyles, inclusiveness, personal connection and patience, as well as their ability to withstand challenges and cope with frustrations.

“It was very important to us that the volunteer who enters the escorting process knows that she is committed to persevere in it until the end. This is in order to give the woman she accompanies the tools to face the new challenges of her life, but also a sense of security in the relationship, trust and continuity,” said Shahar.

Read the full report here.