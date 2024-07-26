Your Daily Phil: A CEO’s vision for food security — and secure borders — for Israel

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the death of former Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk and feature an opinion piece by Zach Briton about how to reach a significant untapped audience for Israel education and engagement. Also in this newsletter: Paula Gottesman, Anshel Pfeffer and Sarah Levy. We’ll start with a conversation with Yoel Zilberman, a nonprofit CEO who sees Israel’s agricultural future and national security as inextricably linked.

For more than 15 years, Yoel Zilberman, 39 — the co-founder and CEO of Hashomer Hachadash, a fast-growing Zionist organization that emphasizes connection to the land of Israel — has been working to raise awareness to the plight of Israel’s farming industry. Hit hard over the past three decades by changes to the iconic kibbutz model and vulnerable to crime, the sector is now in further disarray following Hamas’ horrific Oct. 7 terror attacks, which destroyed multiple agricultural communities and decimated their workforces.

Now is the time for the Jewish state and world Jewry to step up and reshape this essential industry — not only as a way to support struggling farmers or help rebuild communities devastated by Hamas, but also to secure the country’s food supply for future crises, Zilberman told Ruth Marks Eglash for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“I think [the current conflict] has made all of us realize that we are too dependent on countries that could suddenly stop supplying us with food,” he said, highlighting Israel’s precarious relationships with Turkey, which has already halted imports, and Jordan, which is highly critical of Israel over its military campaign in Gaza, as well as Ukraine, which is in the midst of its own turmoil. “It became very clear after Oct. 7 that Israel was in a new phase. Israelis and world Jewry suddenly realized how important it is for us to have an independent food supply and how dangerous it is for us to be so dependent on imports from other countries.”

The destruction of many agricultural communities in the Gaza Envelope and the ensuing evacuations in the south and north have also brought into sharp focus the crucial role that such communities, which dot Israel’s borders, can play in strengthening the country’s security, he added. He thinks the shocks caused by Oct. 7 will afford Israelis the opportunity not only “to rebuild the security system in a new way” but also refocus Zionism with an emphasis on loving and nurturing the land.

“We first need to return security to these areas and then we can rebuild the agricultural ecosystem differently with a focus on high-tech so we can generate more food and make farming more profitable in order to sustain us for the future,” he said; such changes were the only way to get “families to leave the center of the country and understand the mission to live on the borders of Israel, because this is the future of our security.”

The transition from startup nation to agri-tech innovation would also provide “solutions to a problem that is worrying the whole world,” said Zilberman, highlighting that his goal is to see goods mass produced in Israel transported throughout the whole region and beyond.

“I believe this is the next stage for Zionism,” he continued. “It is something we put aside over the past few decades because we thought it was more important to build the business sector, and while that is a very important and strong engine for Israel, I think this war has made people realize that we need to return to our roots, return to the land, because without that it will be almost impossible to live here.”

