Your Daily Phil: Maryland capital gets a Jewish federation of its own

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Call it mission creep, call it intersectionality run amok, call it loss of focus. Call it what you like, The New York Times’ latest deep dive into The Sierra Club provides yet another example of what happens to a nonprofit that expands beyond its raison d’etre only to find that its funders and supporters no longer identify with the broader focus of the organization.

The article examines how, like many other nonprofits, the storied environmental organization began incorporating social justice into its core mission in the wake of the 2020 George Floyd protests. Issuing statements on reparations and police funding, the organization embraced what it believed to be a more holistic approach to environmental work, but which former employees and supporters described as utterly detached from the cause. One former employee recalled a conversation about a lobbying effort on behalf of an endangered wolf population, in which she was asked, “But what do wolves have to do with equity, justice and inclusion?”

The Times article credits this mission expansion with raising costs, decreasing revenue and alienating donors. The number of dues-paying members dropped by more than a quarter, and the number of volunteers fell by 60% from 2019. In 2022, the organization said it was cutting its trips to Israel in 2022 as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians, but later walked back the plan, a move that rankled people on both sides of the issue, reportedly including philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, who had previously donated $120 million to the organization.

The Sierra Club is far from alone in this. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, the D.C. Abortion Fund issued fervent statements against Israel and its war against Hamas, alienating several Jewish donors, who pulled their support for the organization.

A growing number of universities have started adopting “institutional neutrality” to curb this issue, preventing themselves from issuing statements on matters outside their direct focus: education and research.

Though in a markedly different way, the risk of mission expansion is also increasingly present for Jewish organizations today. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, donors and communal institutions have increasingly begun focusing on combating antisemitism and support for Israel. While these may be worthy causes, the cases of The Sierra Club, the D.C. Abortion Fund and others demonstrate the potential blowback from donors and staff that can come from adopting seemingly popular positions on issues outside the organization’s focus.