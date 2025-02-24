Your Daily Phil: Marathon with no end: Jewish groups press on in Ukraine
Three years ago today, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, sparking the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II and its largest refugee crisis, and irreparably reshaping international geopolitics and economics, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
For Jewish groups, which were still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, the war drove a mass mobilization effort, with organizations working to assist those interested in immigrating to Israel, support the refugees who arrived in neighboring countries and provide necessary services to those who remained in Ukraine.
While the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting 16 months of war in Israel have pushed the Ukrainian war out of the Jewish world’s consciousness, the conflict is still raging, with regular attacks on Ukrainian cities and the accompanying consequences — water shortages, power outages and more.
The initial wave of patriotism and national resolve to fight the Russian invasion appears to be fading as years of punishing, relentless war and the constant possibility of men being drafted into the military take their toll on the population. “Nowadays men who don’t want to be mobilized sometimes just stay inside their houses, and some people just go out only to go to the synagogue,” Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya, a leader of Ukraine’s Masorti community, told eJP this summer. “So communities really provide this huge support.”
Keeping these Jewish communities going is expensive. Since the start of the war, Jewish Federations of North America has raised more than $100 million toward emergency operational costs, temporary housing and transportation for evacuations, security, humanitarian support, trauma and medical relief and immigration and absorption in Israel.
Ariel Zwang, CEO of American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, one of the main distributors of aid to Jewish communities in Ukraine, told eJP’s Judith Sudilovsky that the group has the funding that it expects to need through the end of this year, but next year is far from certain. “What we have is emergency, continuing, crisis-level needs without emergency fundraising response, campaign response,” she said. Read more about this below.
In Israel, the rapid immigration of tens of thousands of people from Ukraine but even more so from Russia — fleeing the country as it fell under increasingly harsh international sanctions, draconian domestic crackdowns and a military draft for men — continues to present a challenge for the country.
“These are educated individuals, most of them professionals in high-demand fields such as doctors, engineers, and tech specialists – the exact workforce that Israel desperately needs, especially after a war erupted here as well,” Alex Rif, the CEO of the One Million Lobby, which advocates for Israelis from the former Soviet Union, wrote in an opinion piece in the Jerusalem Post yesterday. “Yet, instead of viewing them as an engine for growth and integrating them efficiently into the labor market, the state has failed to establish rapid and high-quality absorption mechanisms to facilitate their employment and societal integration. Immigration absorption has been sluggish, lacking strategic planning and financial investment to ease their transition.”
Indeed, some recent demographic studies have indicated that a significant percentage of those who made aliyah in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have returned home. (These studies are hampered by the fact that they cannot easily differentiate between those who are out of the country temporarily and those who have permanently left.)
While the White House is pushing to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, even this would not mean the end of its Jewish communities’ needs for support as they look to rebuild after many of their strongest members have left the country. And this comes as the Jewish communal world’s eyes are predominantly elsewhere: aiding Israeli reconstruction and combating rising global antisemitism.
WAR STORIES
A marathon with no end: Jewish groups operating in Ukraine feel the strain after 3 years of constant war
Everything that has happened in Israel over the past 16 months — except for the initial Hamas attack — has been happening in Ukraine for the past three years: displacement, loss of home and jobs, loved ones fighting in the front for an undetermined amount of time, loved ones dying in the war, overnight attacks — except in Ukraine they have no safe place to take shelter and are suffering from regular interruptions of the power grid, according to Ariel Zwang, CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC). “I really want the world to understand that even though our attention is on many other things, and of course especially on Israel, three years after the beginning of this conflict, the fact is that the misery [in Ukraine] has only increased,” Zwang told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky ahead of the third anniversary of the war.
New challenges: Shachar May, a spokesperson for the Israeli humanitarian relief group IsraAid, said that while her organization — like the JDC — do not depend on U.S. government funding for its work in Ukraine, some of the partner NGOs they have been working with were told from one day to another that their projects had to be put on hold because of the Trump administration’s freeze on USAID. “So it just means there are more unmet needs, and organizations like ours who are lucky enough to have funding, are doing our best to work together and do a quick pivot and find ways to meet those immediate needs so that a community who had access to a program one day doesn’t find themselves without it the next and that of course is an effort,” said May.
A ‘STRONG’ EDUCATION
Sinai Schools to open 1st Jewish therapeutic school for kids with mental health struggles
The Adir Academy, the United States’ first therapeutic Jewish day school for students with mental health challenges, will open in Manhattan in September 2026, Sinai Schools announced at its annual dinner last night, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
Year-round support: The Adir Academy, whose name comes from the Hebrew word for strong or mighty, will provide year-round support for children with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, a history of suicidal ideation and other significant mental health needs that require an integrative educational approach. Sinai Schools, which aims to raise $10 million from the initiative, will provide students with individual, group and family therapy through the school, and teachers and staff members will be trained to provide therapeutic support alongside a trained mental health team.
WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Demanding equality for every child who doesn’t fit the mold
“California has long blocked federal special needs funding from reaching sectarian nonpublic schools, creating a barrier for these schools to provide the services a child with special needs requires and forcing families like ours to make the impossible choice between utilizing services they so desperately need or educating their child in a Jewish day school or yeshiva,” writes Miriam Marks, executive director of Teach CA and the mother of a young man with special needs, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “However, a recent California court decision promises to change that.”
Key court ruling: “In October 2024, a federal appeals court made a historic ruling, finding 3-0 that California is violating the law by discriminating against religious parents and schools in its special education programs… This verdict is proof that we have the power to demand and effect change. It did not happen in a vacuum: Hundreds of Jewish community members showed up to rally, filling the courtroom on two separate occasions, to fight on behalf of these families and schools. It was a show of solidarity and sent a clear message that we would not back down — and that message was received. We are now in the middle of Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, a time dedicated to recognizing and advocating for those who, like my son, who don’t necessarily fit the mold. My hope, not only as a mother of a child with special needs but as a proud American Jew, is that this month and this verdict serve as a call to arms for our community to push the boundaries and explore what’s possible when we exercise our voices in this country.”
BETTER TOGETHER
Five timeless lessons about building community in the nonprofit world
“We are living in a time of global upheaval and transition. For all of us on the nonprofit spectrum — whether we work in small neighborhoods or across global networks — the need for strong, connected communities has never been more urgent,” writes Julie Fisher, associate executive director of The Good People Fund, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Choose collaboration: “While our grantees represent a broad spectrum of critical work — from providing food security and medical access to fighting antisemitism to empowering women and girls — they have a few things in common: They each punch above their weight, their impact in their communities and beyond disproportionate to the minimal staff and resources with which they make due every day; and they occupy a remote corner of our philanthropic and nonprofit communities, one where their voices are not often heard… In a world where nonprofit organizations are often pressured to compete for scarce resources, we’ve seen that true success lies in working together. This is a paradigm shift: Helping one another is not a weakness — it’s a strength. When we collaborate, everyone thrives.”
Thousands of female Chabad emissaries, or shluchos, stand yesterday in front of Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn as part of their annual conference, which was held over the weekend.
“This year’s conference comes at a time when Jewish people worldwide are experiencing unprecedented challenges. As the global Jewish support system, Shluchos have been on the frontlines, addressing the needs of their communities nonstop,” Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Shluchos, said in a statement. “The conference serves as a source of energy infusing them with new strength to continue their critical mission.”
