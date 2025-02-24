Your Daily Phil: Marathon with no end: Jewish groups press on in Ukraine

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish nonprofits’ continuing work in Ukraine as the war enters its fourth year and on the launch of a first-of-its-kind Jewish therapeutic school for children with mental health disorders in New York. We feature an opinion piece by Miriam Mark about securing federal funding for special needs resources at Jewish day schools, and one by Julie Fisher with takeaways for nonprofit leaders from The Good People Fund’s inaugural “(un)conference.” Also in this newsletter: Natan Sharansky, Susan and Henry Samueli and Daniel Lurie.

What We’re Watching

eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross will speak tonight with Dyonna Ginsburg, the CEO of Olam, about Jewish international development work post-Oct. 7 and the recent cuts to USAID’s effects on the field for the latest episode of “Get Your Phil.”

The Icar Collective, an Israeli mental health-focused think-and-do tank that launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, is hosting its first-ever conference in Tel Aviv today and tomorrow. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross.

In New York today, Israel’s mission at the U.N. will hold a ceremony for former hostages Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and Oded Lipshitz, whose bodies were repatriated last week.

What You Should Know

Three years ago today, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, sparking the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II and its largest refugee crisis, and irreparably reshaping international geopolitics and economics, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

For Jewish groups, which were still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, the war drove a mass mobilization effort, with organizations working to assist those interested in immigrating to Israel, support the refugees who arrived in neighboring countries and provide necessary services to those who remained in Ukraine.

While the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the resulting 16 months of war in Israel have pushed the Ukrainian war out of the Jewish world’s consciousness, the conflict is still raging, with regular attacks on Ukrainian cities and the accompanying consequences — water shortages, power outages and more.

The initial wave of patriotism and national resolve to fight the Russian invasion appears to be fading as years of punishing, relentless war and the constant possibility of men being drafted into the military take their toll on the population. “Nowadays men who don’t want to be mobilized sometimes just stay inside their houses, and some people just go out only to go to the synagogue,” Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya, a leader of Ukraine’s Masorti community, told eJP this summer. “So communities really provide this huge support.”

Keeping these Jewish communities going is expensive. Since the start of the war, Jewish Federations of North America has raised more than $100 million toward emergency operational costs, temporary housing and transportation for evacuations, security, humanitarian support, trauma and medical relief and immigration and absorption in Israel.

Ariel Zwang, CEO of American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, one of the main distributors of aid to Jewish communities in Ukraine, told eJP’s Judith Sudilovsky that the group has the funding that it expects to need through the end of this year, but next year is far from certain. “What we have is emergency, continuing, crisis-level needs without emergency fundraising response, campaign response,” she said. Read more about this below.

In Israel, the rapid immigration of tens of thousands of people from Ukraine but even more so from Russia — fleeing the country as it fell under increasingly harsh international sanctions, draconian domestic crackdowns and a military draft for men — continues to present a challenge for the country.

“These are educated individuals, most of them professionals in high-demand fields such as doctors, engineers, and tech specialists – the exact workforce that Israel desperately needs, especially after a war erupted here as well,” Alex Rif, the CEO of the One Million Lobby, which advocates for Israelis from the former Soviet Union, wrote in an opinion piece in the Jerusalem Post yesterday. “Yet, instead of viewing them as an engine for growth and integrating them efficiently into the labor market, the state has failed to establish rapid and high-quality absorption mechanisms to facilitate their employment and societal integration. Immigration absorption has been sluggish, lacking strategic planning and financial investment to ease their transition.”

Indeed, some recent demographic studies have indicated that a significant percentage of those who made aliyah in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have returned home. (These studies are hampered by the fact that they cannot easily differentiate between those who are out of the country temporarily and those who have permanently left.)

While the White House is pushing to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, even this would not mean the end of its Jewish communities’ needs for support as they look to rebuild after many of their strongest members have left the country. And this comes as the Jewish communal world’s eyes are predominantly elsewhere: aiding Israeli reconstruction and combating rising global antisemitism.