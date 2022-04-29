Your Daily Phil: Manhattan borough prez on Russian billionaires’ apartments + Tweeting shuls out West

Good Friday morning!

Soon after President Joe Biden announced on Thursday plans to auction off frozen assets of Russian billionaires with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and use the proceeds to help Ukraine, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine asked the president to begin with the Big Apple.

“Let’s start with the oligarchs’ ultra-luxury Manhattan apartments,” tweeted Levine, a Democrat whose term began this year. Speaking to eJewishPhilanthropy, Levine doubled down — arguing that the millions of dollars gained by selling the apartments could aid Ukrainians, and dismissing concerns that forcibly liquidating property could set a precedent that might hurt other New Yorkers.

“There needs to be due process in determining which individuals are added to the sanctions list,” he told eJP. “But the Treasury Department has such a process… The fact that these assets could be put to use to support the Ukrainian people who are suffering because of the actions of the Putin regime — I think it’s an absolutely worthy and important measure to take.”

Russian billionaires with luxury apartments in Manhattan, which are often bought as investments, include multiple Jews who have donated millions to Jewish causes in the past. In several cases, sanctioned billionaires have condemned the war and curtailed their philanthropic activity under pressure after being hit with American or European sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At least one Russian Jewish billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, owns two Manhattan apartments collectively bought for $47 million, according to the New York Post, whose ownership was transferred to relatives. He was sanctioned by the U.S. for his connections with Putin in 2018. One Russian billionaire has already listed his apartment for sale.

The U.S. has sanctioned dozens of Russians with ties to Putin, and on Thursday Biden announced that he’d like to impose “the forfeiture of property in the United States that is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs and that has a connection to specified unlawful conduct.” Biden’s statement said the forfeiture would get an expedited review in federal court.

It’s unclear whether such liquidations are constitutional, and the American Civil Liberties Union helped kill a previous bill that would have allowed them, according to the Washington Post. In 2014, the federal government tried to sell an Iranian-owned building, but the seizure was overturned in court.

Levine said he’s not worried about the precedent of allowing the government to sell the properties of sanctioned individuals. “This is not being done on a mass scale without adequate safeguards,” Levine said, but rather would be “taken only against those who are documented to be complicit in the actions of the Putin regime.”

He added that more than two months into Russia’s invasion, he’s “less optimistic that pressure on individual oligarchs will change the course of the war. But what the president proposed today is something far beyond that, which is first and foremost about offering relief to the people impacted.”