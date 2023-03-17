Your Daily Phil: Maimonides Fund launches institute + L.A. gets new foundation exec

Planning action

Maimonides Fund launches in-house institute to turn Sapir Journal ideas into action plans

JBS/YouTube

The Maimonides Fund is opening an in-house institute to turn ideas generated by its quarterly Sapir Journal into viable plans of action, tapping Chanan Weissman, a former two-time White House liaison to the American Jewish community, as its director, the organization announced on Wednesday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Gross reports.

Filling a void: According to Maimonides Fund President Mark Charendoff, the impetus for SAPIR Institute was feedback from readers of the journal, who wanted to see programs and initiatives inspired by the articles, like Jewish Funders Network President Andrés Spokoiny’s idea of universal basic Jewish literacy. “We found that every time we put an issue out, people contacted us and said ‘On this article you raise really good questions, so who’s doing something about this?’ And our response was, ‘We’re a journal, we’re not doing something about this, we just put the idea out there,’” Charendoff told eJewishPhilanthropy on Tuesday. “After a year, we thought maybe there is a vacuum in the market.”

Biden alum: Weissman, who is coming to Maimonides Fund from the State Department, served two stints as the White House liaison to the American Jewish community, first in the final year of the Obama administration and then in the first year of the Biden administration.

Special initiatives: In another recent though unrelated hire, Maimonides Fund also brought on board Zack Wainer, an academic-turned-consultant, for the newly created role of director of special initiatives. Wainer, who received a Ph.D. from Brown University in the ancient Near East and history of science and taught in the department of classical studies at William & Mary College, will also work to identify issues of interest to the Maimonides Fund that are not receiving sufficient attention.Read the full story here.