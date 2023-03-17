Your Daily Phil: Maimonides Fund launches institute + L.A. gets new foundation exec
We'll start with a new Anti-Defamation League antisemitism study.
Americans who hold antisemitic beliefs are significantly more likely to believe conspiracy theories, according to a new Anti-Defamation League study released on Friday.
“Our data indicate that people who believe in more antisemitic tropes show a clear disposition toward conspiratorial thinking,” said Matt Williams, vice president of the ADL Center on Antisemitism Research. According to Williams, one of the authors of the report, antisemitism is itself a conspiracy theory of sorts. “If I were to design a battery of questions to gauge general conspiracy theory belief in the U.S., I’d have to include a question about the Jews,” Williams told eJewishPhilanthropy.
This connection between antisemitism and conspiracy theories is particularly seen with the Great Replacement Theory, the white nationalist conspiracy theory that ethnic white people are being intentionally and systematically replaced by non-white people. The survey found that people who “strongly agree” or “agree” with the central tenet of the Great Replacement Theory also endorsed six or more statements from the ADL’s antisemitism index. According to Williams, the survey “gives us further insight into how antisemitism functions as not merely a prejudice but as a way people try to make sense of the world.”
Williams said the findings can be used by groups fighting antisemitism to “identify targets, assess the evidence base of program design principles (e.g., would reducing conspiracy theory belief also affect antisemitism?), to cultivate comparative groups and general population baselines, and to further flesh out impact measures that help us determine the changes effected by our programs.”
Maimonides Fund launches in-house institute to turn Sapir Journal ideas into action plans
The Maimonides Fund is opening an in-house institute to turn ideas generated by its quarterly Sapir Journal into viable plans of action, tapping Chanan Weissman, a former two-time White House liaison to the American Jewish community, as its director, the organization announced on Wednesday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Gross reports.
Filling a void: According to Maimonides Fund President Mark Charendoff, the impetus for SAPIR Institute was feedback from readers of the journal, who wanted to see programs and initiatives inspired by the articles, like Jewish Funders Network President Andrés Spokoiny’s idea of universal basic Jewish literacy. “We found that every time we put an issue out, people contacted us and said ‘On this article you raise really good questions, so who’s doing something about this?’ And our response was, ‘We’re a journal, we’re not doing something about this, we just put the idea out there,’” Charendoff told eJewishPhilanthropy on Tuesday. “After a year, we thought maybe there is a vacuum in the market.”
Biden alum: Weissman, who is coming to Maimonides Fund from the State Department, served two stints as the White House liaison to the American Jewish community, first in the final year of the Obama administration and then in the first year of the Biden administration.
Finance, rabbinics and practical experience fuel L.A. Jewish community foundation’s new top exec
Even in laid-back Los Angeles, the full-size surfboard propped upright in Rabbi Aaron Lerner’s office stands out — the board nods to the CEO’s enjoyment of surfing, and — displaying logos of some of the L.A. institutions that have shaped him — charts where he’s been professionally. Lerner, most recently the executive director of UCLA’s Hillel, assumed the role of president and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation Los Angeles in January. Lerner’s eclectic professional history includes 10 years in real-estate finance, originating debt and equity funding for commercial transactions ranging from $15 million to $150 million. During 2008’s financial crisis he went to rabbinical school at Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, an open Orthodox seminary in New York, and was ordained in 2013. “I’m a rabbi who can read a spreadsheet,” Lerner quipped in an interview with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz. “It’s a nice overlapping skill set because I care deeply about the community from a pastoral and rabbinic kind of perspective [and] have a business head for being able to work through the many details that it takes to go from caring to actually implementing and doing.”
Facing future: Leading the foundation means considering the future viability and potential for Jewish L.A. over the next half-century, and about what assets are needed to ensure that future. The city’s Jewish community endowment is currently $1.3 billion, which Lerner says is not enough for a city of L.A.’s size, suggesting that an endowment of $5-$6 billion would be able to support the community through crisis and cover some of the expensive services in the community, such as Jewish summer camp, Jewish education from early childhood through adulthood and caring for the elderly. “We have to make sure, right now, as we’re going through the biggest intergenerational transfer of wealth ever, that people are actually investing in the city and its Jewish infrastructure for the next 50 years, and they’re going to do that at the foundation,” he said.”
PJ Library hosts international directors for global impact event
In the Moise Safra Center’s Esther and Claudio Szajman Banquet Hall on New York’s Upper East Side, a cohort of PJ Library international directors came together on Wednesday night to celebrate the organization’s global impact and recognize one of their own, Tori Bergel reports for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Gone global: In its early days, PJ Library, part of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, was a small organization providing free Jewish books to 200 families around Western Massachusetts. Now, nearly 18 years later, it’s a global initiative spanning over 35 countries. Wednesday’s event marked the first time PJ Library’s global leadership was able to convene in person since the pandemic.
Valued service: Tamar Remz, who has been with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation for more than 13 years, most recently as its chief partnerships officer, played a vital role in PJ Library’s expansion. Wednesday’s event also served as a tribute to Remz for her service to the library, which she will continue through her new position of senior advisor.
Work and rest: Thoughts on Parshat Vayakel/Pekudei
‘It seems like everyone today is talking and writing about work: the Great Resignation, the evolution of office life and the culture of remote meetings. The empty building is the new symbol of American jobs,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
Emotional expectations: “The title of Sarah Jaffe’s recent book, Work Won’t Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone, says it all. Jaffe argues that we have overly romanticized our work lives and created all kinds of unrealistic emotional expectations of what it should be: ‘We want to call work what is work so that eventually we might rediscover what is love.’”
Mistaken premise: “Organizational leaders often exploit this need by promoting false images of the fun, mission or sense of familial belonging attached to work, especially to those with little control of their work day: Jaffe writes, ‘The compulsion to be happy at work, in other words, is always a demand for emotional work from the worker’….‘Work, after all, has no feelings. Capitalism cannot love.’ Families, for example, do not fire people. When families relocate, they take you with them.”
The questions and nuances of combating antisemitism in the face of the Day of Hate
“Recently a radical neo-Nazi group issued a call on social media announcing a national ‘Day of Hate.’ The chatter called on like-minded individuals to disseminate banners, stickers and flyers and vandalize with graffiti,” write Dean Bell, president and CEO of Spertus Institute, and Keren Fraiman, the institute’s dean and chief academic officer, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Antisemitism ‘gray zone’: “Though fringe and vague in many ways, the call to a Day of Hate left us, along with many other Jewish communal professionals and lay leaders, asking questions about this incident and the broader societal context. In some ways, the Day of Hate challenged us to dive into the gray zone of antisemitism, where answers are far from clear.”
Real-time conversations: “Perhaps a bit ironically, as the message of the Day of Hate spread more widely and as it emerged front and center within our communities, we were able, in real time, to delve into a range of essential and ongoing questions with a cohort of senior Jewish leaders from across North America. As members of the inaugural cohort of Spertus Institute’s Leadership Certificate in Combating Antisemitism, they had convened in Chicago to explore together the challenges of antisemitism, and gain skills and tools to combat hatred against Jews.”
