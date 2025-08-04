Your Daily Phil: Maimonides Fund investment adds up as Israeli STEM teams breach global top 10

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Humans are visual creatures. It is why we have sayings like “Seeing is believing” and “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Striking images penetrate our hearts far more deeply and profoundly than intellectual understandings ever could.

This fact was on clear display this weekend as videos emerged of Israeli hostages Rom Braslavski, who is being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Evyatar David, who is held captive by Hamas. In the photos, released one after the other, the two men appear severely emaciated. In Hamas’ video, David is seen digging what he fears to be his own grave in an underground tunnel in Gaza.

For nearly two years, these men and an unknown number of the other 48 hostages have survived unimaginable conditions. We know this and we have known this, and yet the images of their haggard, hollow-eyed appearances have rattled Israelis, Jews and their allies around the world, calling to mind images of the Holocaust and sparking fresh protests and calls for a hostage-release ceasefire agreement.

This was also the case earlier this year, during the previous ceasefire, when Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami were released from captivity — though even their gaunt forms appear healthy compared to the skeletal images of David and Braslavski.

Tal Shoham, a former hostage who was freed in the February agreement and who had been held alongside David, told Israel’s Channel 12 news that he was “shocked to the depths of my soul” to see his condition in the new footage, The Times of Israel reported. “He is broken mentally, emotionally. I can’t see now any of the joy of life that he had managed to retain in his eyes,” Shoham said. “Really, it’s a shell of the Evyatar I knew.”

This visual supremacy also explains the Jewish communal world’s consternation with the widespread use of a disingenuous photograph of a Gazan child with a muscular disorder that was used as a visual shorthand in media outlets around the world regarding the food shortages and starvation in the beleaguered enclave.

Both of these cases highlight the power of images but also their shortcomings. It should not require a cynical, orchestrated propaganda campaign by terrorist organizations to remind us of the plight of Israeli hostages, which is worsening by the minute. Media outlets should not rely on misleading images to describe what even Israel’s closest allies are calling a true humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at the Jewish Funders Network conference in March, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was murdered in Hamas captivity last year, decried this visual focus as a form of dishonesty. “[When Sharabi, Levy and Ben Ami came out,] world leaders, including in Israel and the United States, were aghast. ‘Wow, look what’s happening to them.’ And we were saying, ‘That’s a lie. You have known this because we have told you about it. We have written about it.’”