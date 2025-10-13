Your Daily Phil: Living hostages return to their families after 2 years in captivity

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

They watched on jumbotrons in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, at the site of the Nova festival massacre and at mass gathering points across the country. They watched on television at home. They watched on phone screens on the bus and on the sidewalk. In synagogues across the country, after saying, “Give thanks unto the Lord, for God is good,” they recited the prayer for the hostages, pleading for it to be for the last time.

For Israelis and Jews around the world — and for their supporters — the release of the hostages was the only focus of the day, coming on the eve of the Simchat Torah holiday, on the eve of the second anniversary by the Hebrew calendar of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, when more than 250 people, living and dead, were kidnapped by terrorists.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Israel time, the first seven of the remaining 48 hostages — 20 living, 28 slain — were handed over to Israeli forces in Gaza by the Red Cross. At roughly 9:30, they crossed the border back into Israel, en route to the Israel Defense Forces’ Reim base, just outside the Strip, where they met their families and received a more thorough medical check. From there, they traveled to hospitals in central Israel that had prepared special recovery wards for them, where they will stay until cleared to leave. The remaining 13 living hostages were handed over to the Red Cross shortly after 10 a.m. and made the same journey. (The remains of slain hostages are scheduled to start to be handed over today, though the process is expected to take longer and may not be completed in the coming weeks.)

“The only thing that I want to do is to hug him, to smell him and to tell him that his nightmare is over, that he’s now safe and he’s with us. This is the only thing we’re going to do… And after that, with his own rhythm, we’ll see what Guy’s condition is and we’ll get on our way,” Ilan Dalal, whose son Guy Gilboa-Dalal was taken captive from the Nova festival, told reporters on Sunday night.

Simha Kameri, a social worker who has been assisting hostage families, told eJewishPhilanthropy that she knows that many people want to help the returning captives, to make sure that they are provided for and get the support that they need. But in the immediate term, the most important thing for the returning hostages is getting time in the embrace of their families and closest friends, as well as the medical assessments and care. “They want to be with their loved ones, whom they haven’t seen in two years. They need their privacy. That’s what they need for the first 48 hours. Everyone is on a ‘high’ right now, but let’s see how they are after their initial medical checks. Only then will we be able to identify their needs,” she said.

The returning hostages will likely require a good deal of support — mental, physical, social and financial — for years to come, though each person will be different.

In the short term, Kameri said that the families of hostages — both immediate relatives and extended families — can use support. For the past two years, the families have been fighting tirelessly to secure their loved ones’ release from captivity, which has taken a tremendous toll on many of them, with some parents of hostages getting divorced and others experiencing illnesses and other health issues.

Once the freed hostages have had a chance to recover physically and spend time with their families, then social workers and other mental health professionals can begin assessing their other needs, Kameri said. “Talk to me in a week, and I’ll know better,” she said. “Right now, we’re all just so terribly excited to see them.”

