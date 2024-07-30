Your Daily Phil: Leket Israel keeping focus on helping farmers — for now

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an Israeli teen wounded in a January terror attack who cheered on his baseball teammates as they competed in the European championship and on reactions to antisemitic vandalism in Pittsburgh. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Joshua Stanton and Rabbi Yehiel Poupko with advice for building effective long-term interfaith alliances. Also in this newsletter: Julie Marzouk, James Tisch and Jessica Fox. We’ll start with how Leket Israel has focused on supporting Israeli farmers after Oct. 7.

Nearly 10 months after the Oct. 7 attacks and the resulting conflicts on Israel’s southern and northern borders, the Israeli food security organization Leket is keeping its focus on propping up Israel’s hard-hit farmers, but has not yet decided if this will be a permanent element of the nonprofit’s activities, its founder and chairman told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Since Oct. 7, almost all of our work has been focused on helping farmers,” said Joseph Gitler, who launched Leket Israel in 2003 and continues to play a leading role in the organization alongside CEO Gidi Kroch.

Leket ordinarily focuses on “rescuing” crops and prepared food from industrial kitchens that would otherwise be destroyed or thrown away and distributing it — through some 270 partner organizations — to Israeli families in need. As Israeli farmers have faced a host of challenges since Oct. 7, Leket has instead organized and dispatched over 70,000 volunteers from Israel and abroad to Israeli farms to assist them plant, prune and harvest crops, which are overwhelmingly not being donated but are instead being sold in the market.

“So our [food] rescue has dropped dramatically. It’s not that the [amount of] crops our volunteers are picking has dropped — it’s grown dramatically — but we’re not getting those crops. Here and there we are… but we purchased over $10 million worth of crops since Oct. 7 to help farmers and to make up for what’s been lost because we’re not getting as much of the resources,” Gitler said.

According to a new study by Leket and the consulting firm BDO, the first six months of the Gaza war saw the amount of food wasted in the agricultural sector increase to 22%, more than double the 9% of food waste from the same period before the war. The additional 150,000 tons of wasted agricultural produce cost the economy an estimated $280 million — $185 million in the value of the wasted food, $35 million in the environmental costs attributed to food waste and $60 million in “additional healthcare costs attributable to consuming less healthy food and the resulting harm to citizens’ health,” according to the Leket study.

“This report highlights Israel’s failure on the food security front. Our national resilience was damaged. Since the outbreak of the war, fruit and vegetable prices have risen by about 13%. The food insecurity gap in Israel increased by 8%. Food waste in the agricultural sector rose by 13%,” Chen Herzog, the chief economist of BDO and the editor of the report, wrote in a statement. “While reconstructing the communities around Gaza and in the North, it will not be enough to revert to the previous situation. A new economic reality must be created that enhances agricultural output, addresses labor challenges in the agricultural sector, and creates appropriate incentives to support Israeli agriculture.”

The Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war in Gaza and fighting along Israel’s northern border have had a disproportionate effect on Israeli farmers, whom Leket has set out to help with its volunteer coordination and by establishing a low- and no-interest loan fund with the nonprofit lender Ogen and a $4 million grant fund with the Israeli food giant Strauss Group.

Gitler lamented that its loan and grant funds are insufficient in the face of farmers’ growing needs. “That $4 million fund, when we publicized it to farmers who were eligible, we got $17 million in requests,” he said. “It was really painful to see how much you had to cut people down.”

“What we’ll continue [to do] once things go back to normal, whenever it is, that is going to be a question for Leket: Is Leket an organization that part of what we do is just to help farmers, whether they’re giving us the crops or not,” Gitler said.

Gitler, who started the organization in the midst of the Second Intifada and has led it through wars in Lebanon and Gaza and through the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected on the current moment. “One thing I have to say: I’ve been here for 23 years, and we just go from crisis to crisis. I thought COVID was crazy, but this is just next level, sadly,” he said. “And it’s not over. So we’re going to continue to push.”

Read the full report here.