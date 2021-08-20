Your Daily Phil: Leichtag Foundation moves to 100% mission-aligned investments

Good Friday morning!

Aspiration Partners, the financial services company co-founded by Andrei Cherney and Joe Sanberg will become a public company that aims to incorporate tzedakah into its products — such as a credit card that triggers the company to pay for the planting of a tree with every transaction, Sanberg told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We’re making it easier to have positive impacts throughout your day,” Sanberg said.

Aspiration will merge with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, and begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange in the fourth quarter of this year. The deal will provide the company with more than $400 million it will invest in marketing and product development.

Cherney will serve as the CEO, while Sanberg will serve on the board, which will enable him to pursue other projects, such as Golden State Opportunity, the nonprofit he founded that advocates for low-income Californians. Sanberg, whose pinned tweet starts with the words, “I love being Jewish,” vowed more than a year ago to tweet about his longstanding campaign to raise the minimum wage both at the federal level and in his home state of California. The minimum wage at Aspiration is $25 an hour, Sanberg said.

The refugee aid organization HIAS has deployed staff to Fort Lee in Virginia and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to help resettle what the organization expects will be a surge of refugees from Afghanistan as American troops leave the country after 20 years, HIAS CEO Mark Hetfield told eJewishPhilanthropy.

HIAS has already been a part of the effort to resettle Afghan citizens who supported the U.S. and allied forces as interpreters and in other roles. As many as 30,000 refugees might ultimately need help resettling in the U.S. from HIAS and other national agencies. HIAS and its allies are advocating for the military to control the airports and roads to them in order to ensure their safe exit, Hetfield said.

HIAS works mainly with Jewish family services agencies, but also with other groups, to help refugees create new homes in the U.S. In June, the organization received a major gift from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett, and plans to use some of that funding to expand its capacity to respond nimbly to situations like this one. “If there ever was an emergency, this is an emergency,” Hetfield said.