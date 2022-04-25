Your Daily Phil: Leading Edge acquires Boardified + A response from JFN on Haredim

Good Monday morning and welcome back!

Leading Edge, which aims to improve workplace culture and leadership among Jewish nonprofits, will acquire Boardified, which works to better Jewish nonprofit boards, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned.

The acquisition brings together two organizations whose missions were already aligned and whose leaders have been in close touch for years, both groups told eJP. They hope joining forces will allow them to help improve the relationships between nonprofit staff and boards.

“When one is not in sync with another it can really lead to disastrous things,” Leading Edge President and CEO Gali Cooks told eJP. “When they actually are aligned, one plus one can equal three, and that’s what we want. Especially during the pandemic, what we saw was organizations that were aligned, that were very much in sync with professionals, were able to very quickly make decisions, pivot, really think about strategy.”

Leading Edge, which currently has 15 employees and had a 2021 budget of approximately $5 million, will absorb Boardified’s three-and-a-half employees and $2.2 million budget when the acquisition occurs around a target date of June 30.

Founded in 2014, Leading Edge is best known for its surveys of Jewish nonprofit staff as well as its leadership development program for new Jewish nonprofit executives. Boardified was founded in early 2020, is fiscally sponsored by the Jewish Funders Network, and is best known for its training program for board members as well as its assessments of boards’ effectiveness.

The groups had already been working together informally, with Cooks and Boardified founder Alicia Oberman in frequent contact and serving on each others’ advisory boards. They also have funders in common, including the Crown Family Philanthropies and the Walder Foundation which — like Boardified — are both based in the Chicago area.

What the acquisition means in practice is still in formulation. The organizations are both going to continue to operate their own programs in the months following the acquisition. They did not detail new initiatives they will roll out after they combine, though each group has a separate program for board members and senior executives. “??We’re taking a little bit of time to understand how all of this works together before we jump into super new things,” Oberman told eJP.

The groups also hope to set an example for the Jewish nonprofit sector they serve. When the pandemic started and resources shrank, Jewish nonprofits began talking about mergers and acquisitions, many of which did not come to pass. But Oberman is “super proud” to be acquired and hopes other groups follow suit. “I think that in the for-profit world, we always look at acquisitions as a really positive thing, and when we use the word ‘acquisition’ in the nonprofit space, it’s like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” she said. “This acquisition makes sense for the field.”

Read the full story here.