Your Daily Phil: Leaders, thinkers devise plans for next ‘golden era’ of U.S. Jewry

Last year, journalist Franklin Foer — a scion of one of American Jewry’s most prominent families — declared in an extended essay in The Atlantic that “the golden age of American Jews is coming to an end,” a prophecy that has since been repeated by a wide array of Jewish leaders and public intellectuals. Gidi Grinstein, the founder and president of the Reut USA think tank, is not so sure, or at least believes that it is not the end of the story.

Instead, “we believe that another golden era may lie ahead,” Grinstein said in his opening remarks at Wednesday’s American Jewry Un-Conference, subtitled “Toward a Decade of Renewal of American Jewry,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the gathering in Miami. “The current crisis is also an opportunity for community growth. We’re here to build a mindset and identify the avenues that will make a great future feasible.” The event, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence, was deemed an “unconference” because there was no hierarchy between the speakers and the attendees, who were also experts in the Jewish world and who voiced their opinions during panels. It gathered over 100 American Jewish leaders and philanthropists in Miami to develop concrete steps to combat this generation’s biggest issues.

Last July’s unconference, held in New York, came up with an 11-point agenda consisting of pivotal issues, with the goal of revitalizing the American Jewish community by 2054 — 400 years after the first Jews from Brazil set foot on what was then New Amsterdam. But the first unconference was “not ambitious enough,” Grinstein told eJP at this year’s event, because attendees weren’t given steps to take to combat the issues. This year would be different. This time, attendees will have a plan.

The event, with a price tag of around $60,000, was a partnership between Reut USA, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, as well as eJP, the media partner for the conference. Attendance was free; panelists weren’t paid; and no one — except special guest, doyen of American Jewish history, Jonathan Sarna — was allowed to speak for over four minutes. The goal: 250 new ideas to nudge the Jewish world forward. “Funding our ideas will require a lot of money, but we are the wealthiest generation in Jewish history,” Grinstein told the crowd. “Our challenge is to bring forward good ideas and the leaders,”

Many issues already firmly in the Jewish communal zeitgeist came up repeatedly during panels — particularly the high cost of tuition for formal Jewish education and the importance of better welcoming interfaith families. But other, more novel ideas, were also floated, including: training college students to attain positions in student governments; giving firm “nos” to funders when programs won’t push the community forward; being willing to shutter programs that are failing; investing in technology, data and research that are difficult to raise money for, but can advance the community; not simply sending people to Israel but setting expectations for them once they return; and uplifting Israeli voices living in the Diaspora to serve as a bridge between communities.

In the coming days, Reut USA plans to send action items to attendees including the need to push for American Jewry studies at the college level; throwing distinctly Jewish celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary; developing curriculum for schools and camps about the resiliency of Jewish Americans; seeing polarization as an issue of national security to American Jewry; focusing on “purple issues” that overlap political parties in the center; and investing in community relations with other minority communities.

