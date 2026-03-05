Your Daily Phil: Leaders, thinkers devise plans for next ‘golden era’ of U.S. Jewry
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover yesterday's American Jewry Un-Conference in Miami, and report on a $1 million grant to Brandeis University for a new initiative to create secondary transcripts for students. We feature an opinion piece by Chantal Belzberg about the imperative to protect the privacy and mental health of the most vulnerable victims of the Oct. 7 attacks even while fundraising on their behalf, and one by Sarah Gordon with takeaways from two recent regional conferences for Israel educators.
The Jewish Education Project is hosting a one-day gathering on Israel education with Hebrew Union College professor Sivan Zakai at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in New York City.
Last year, journalist Franklin Foer — a scion of one of American Jewry’s most prominent families — declared in an extended essay in The Atlantic that “the golden age of American Jews is coming to an end,” a prophecy that has since been repeated by a wide array of Jewish leaders and public intellectuals. Gidi Grinstein, the founder and president of the Reut USA think tank, is not so sure, or at least believes that it is not the end of the story.
Instead, “we believe that another golden era may lie ahead,” Grinstein said in his opening remarks at Wednesday’s American Jewry Un-Conference, subtitled “Toward a Decade of Renewal of American Jewry,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the gathering in Miami. “The current crisis is also an opportunity for community growth. We’re here to build a mindset and identify the avenues that will make a great future feasible.” The event, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence, was deemed an “unconference” because there was no hierarchy between the speakers and the attendees, who were also experts in the Jewish world and who voiced their opinions during panels. It gathered over 100 American Jewish leaders and philanthropists in Miami to develop concrete steps to combat this generation’s biggest issues.
Last July’s unconference, held in New York, came up with an 11-point agenda consisting of pivotal issues, with the goal of revitalizing the American Jewish community by 2054 — 400 years after the first Jews from Brazil set foot on what was then New Amsterdam. But the first unconference was “not ambitious enough,” Grinstein told eJP at this year’s event, because attendees weren’t given steps to take to combat the issues. This year would be different. This time, attendees will have a plan.
The event, with a price tag of around $60,000, was a partnership between Reut USA, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, as well as eJP, the media partner for the conference. Attendance was free; panelists weren’t paid; and no one — except special guest, doyen of American Jewish history, Jonathan Sarna — was allowed to speak for over four minutes. The goal: 250 new ideas to nudge the Jewish world forward. “Funding our ideas will require a lot of money, but we are the wealthiest generation in Jewish history,” Grinstein told the crowd. “Our challenge is to bring forward good ideas and the leaders,”
Many issues already firmly in the Jewish communal zeitgeist came up repeatedly during panels — particularly the high cost of tuition for formal Jewish education and the importance of better welcoming interfaith families. But other, more novel ideas, were also floated, including: training college students to attain positions in student governments; giving firm “nos” to funders when programs won’t push the community forward; being willing to shutter programs that are failing; investing in technology, data and research that are difficult to raise money for, but can advance the community; not simply sending people to Israel but setting expectations for them once they return; and uplifting Israeli voices living in the Diaspora to serve as a bridge between communities.
In the coming days, Reut USA plans to send action items to attendees including the need to push for American Jewry studies at the college level; throwing distinctly Jewish celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary; developing curriculum for schools and camps about the resiliency of Jewish Americans; seeing polarization as an issue of national security to American Jewry; focusing on “purple issues” that overlap political parties in the center; and investing in community relations with other minority communities.
EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING
With $1M grant from Carnegie, Brandeis rolls out second extracurricular skills transcript
In its effort to better equip its students for a fast-changing job landscape, Brandeis University announced last Thursday the latest step in a university-wide overhaul: the creation of a secondary document, on top of the academic transcript, focused on skills attained outside the classroom, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Ready for the world: The competency-based transcript aims to market students to the current job market by listing a student’s accomplishments and skills that were earned through extracurricular experiences that are not listed on traditional transcripts, such as extracurricular activities, research, fellowships and internships. The initiative is funded by a $1 million, 18-month grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. “Brandeis will prepare you to have one foot in the classroom and one foot in the street and make sure that you’re ready for the world after graduation,” Lewis Brooks, director of the university’s new Center for Careers and Applied Liberal Arts, which is running the transcript program, told eJewishPhilanthropy, paraphrasing the school’s president, Arthur Levine, who took office last September.
BALANCING ACT
The work no one sees: The paradox of caring for Israel’s double orphans
“Like most nonprofits, we tell the story, describe a need and demonstrate the impact of funds we raise. Yet our work with these orphans is guided by a different assumption: extreme privacy. This ethical line is nonnegotiable. Professional confidentiality in these cases takes priority over everything. This creates a huge organizational challenge,” writes Chantal Belzberg, founding director of OneFamily, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Why the secrecy?: “We cannot fundraise through these children’s stories because exposure itself can be harmful. … Even well-meaning attention can be destabilizing. It turns a child into an emblem. It invites strangers to react emotionally. It reinforces the child’s sense that they are permanently different, permanently ‘the tragedy.’ Furthermore, it is our responsibility and duty to respect their privacy for the sake of their future selves as well. Media exposure today will remain as a digital footprint, and they cannot yet understand what their adult selves will want in terms of privacy. It is our hope that each one will thrive and succeed, and as adults, decide whether and how to tell their story.”
VIEW FROM THE FIELD
Israel education is changing: Here’s what we learned from bringing educators together
“It can often be lonely to be an Israel educator. Each day, Israel educators show up for their learners, teaching a discipline that does not have a clear home within schools, often living somewhere between history and Judaic studies,” writes Sarah Gordon, vice president of Unpacked for Educators, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “In response to these needs, with the support of Maimonides Fund and Natan Fund, Unpacked for Educators hosted two regional conferences on ‘Navigating Israel Education in a Changing Landscape.’”
Widening the tent: “Israel educators benefit greatly from developing professional learning communities to discuss the unique challenges of this field, something increasingly emphasized in recent scholarship. Our regional conference model helped foster this, allowing educators to find community and thought partners in their geographic areas with whom they can continue to collaborate. Bringing together educators from day schools, congregational schools, youth groups and camps allowed us to see both the strength of the broader field and the shared challenges that connect us, even when our work and audiences differ. At the same time, another important takeaway from the conference is that teaching about Israel cannot be limited to those formally designated as ‘Israel educators.’”
Shelter From the Storm: In The Times of Israel, Ilan Amit highlights the lack of bomb shelters in Arab Israeli communities as the country faces regular bombardments from Iran and Lebanon. “In a different context and time, it was said that ‘the greatest inequality is the equal treatment of unequals.’ Watching the Home Front Command’s public safety videos urging citizens to follow protection regulations, that statement feels painfully relevant today. The instructions — asking the public to ‘remain in proximity to protected spaces’ or to ‘stay in protected spaces until receiving official clearance’ — are delivered in a tone, language, and visual framing that reflect a mainstream Israeli urban reality. Yet for large segments of Arab society, that reality simply does not exist. Nearly 46% of Arab citizens in Israel lack access to a protected space. In 60% of Arab municipalities, there are no public shelters at all.” [TOI]
What You Wish For: In his latest column on the Israel Policy Forum website, Michael Koplow, the group’s chief policy officer, warns that Israel’s success in getting the United States to take the threat of Iran seriously may come at the long-term cost of a diminished security partnership. “As will undoubtedly be prominently highlighted by Netanyahu in the upcoming Israeli election campaign, Israel is right now seeing its wildest American fantasies come true. Netanyahu has been waiting for decades for a president who would close the gap in threat perceptions between the U.S. and Israel with respect to Iran, and he got it in Trump. … Nevertheless, this success is already coming at a cost. … Israel’s American triumph is sowing the seeds for its American collapse. … Neither Israel nor American Jews can afford for one second the notion that Israel is leading the U.S. around by the nose to take hold, and particularly not when such high stakes are involved.” [IsraelPolicyForum]
