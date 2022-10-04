Your Daily Phil: LA teens practice philanthropy + The role of local federations in Jewish ed

Good Tuesday morning!



Ed. note: In observance of Yom Kippur, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Thursday. Gmar hatima tova!

We'll start with new leadership at AJC, and a truce at Y.U.



Former Rep. Ted Deutch is officially the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, taking over the leadership of one of the largest Jewish organizations in the country after David Harris served in the post for more than three decades.



Deutch, who represented a heavily Jewish area in South Florida in Congress for more than a decade, was known on Capitol Hill as a leading pro-Israel voice and for his condemnations of antisemitism from the House floor — including of some of his Democratic colleagues. Fighting antisemitism across the ideological spectrum was one of the priorities he outlined for AJC — which in 2020 had a budget of roughly $50 million — along with supporting Israel, expanding the scope of the Abraham Accords and confronting Iran.



Another of his domestic priorities, he explained to eJewishPhilanthropy, is promoting Jewish unity and peoplehood. “One of our major challenges is to not allow the divisive nature of debate in our society to divide the Jewish community,” he told eJP. “In the U.S., we need to make sure that there are sufficient entry points for all Jews to feel welcome and to advocate for one another, regardless of their denomination, heritage, level of observance or whatever identity they bring with them.”



His time in Congress, Deutch added, showed that such collaboration is possible. “I established relationships with colleagues from across the country whose life experiences are radically different from mine and found ways to work with them to advance our common interests,” he told eJP.



As the legal battle continues between Yeshiva University and the Y.U. Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ+ student group at the school, the student group will continue to be supported by Jewish Queer Youth, a New York-based organization that focuses on supporting LGBTQ+ Orthodox Jews. This year, JQY plans to give the Pride Alliance approximately $18,000 in funding, and has also provided it with mentorship, logistical support and space at WeWork for meetings and events. JQY has a total annual budget of $1.2 million.



JQY remains the Pride Alliance’s main source of support after a truce of sorts was declared on Friday in the court battle over whether Y.U. must recognize the Pride Alliance. A judge froze an order requiring the school to officially recognize the group until all appeals to the case are exhausted. Now, student activities at Y.U. — which had been suspended as Y.U. appealed that ruling — will resume after Sukkot.



When Y.U. suspended all student activities last month to avoid recognizing the Pride Alliance, JQY offered to fund the school’s student groups in its stead. JQY says three groups took up the offer, and that it is providing a total of $1,600 to those groups while the suspension continues. In addition, a psychologist who joined JQY’s staff in August is prioritizing appointments with students at Y.U.



“I was expecting us to get more joke applications than we did, but I think people took it seriously,” Rachael Fried, JQY’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Our path moving forward is just supporting the students as much as we can. Honestly, the situation really escalated and our job at JQY is to take, in general, a difficult situation and do our best to make [it] even just a little bit better, especially [for] people who are marginalized.”



Neither the university nor the Pride Alliance responded to questions, but both directed eJP to statements late last month endorsing the stay of the court ruling. Y.U.’s statement said the stay means the school will “be able to conduct its appeals without being forced to violate its religious identity.” The Pride Alliance’s statement, first reported by the Y.U. Commentator, said, “we do not want Y.U. to punish our fellow [students] by ending all student activities while it circumvents its responsibilities.”