Your Daily Phil: La. synagogue’s new $1 million endowment to pay camp tuition + Lessons learned from ‘Ordinary People’

An anonymous donor has given Congregation Gates of Prayer, a Reform synagogue in the New Orleans metro area, a $1 million endowment to cover half of the religious school students’ summer camp tuition.

“I pitched it to the donor, what if Jewish summer camp was like Birthright?” Rabbi David Gerber, senior rabbi at Gates of Prayer, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We believe that if our kids spend their Sundays and Shabbats with us and at the synagogue, and if they spend their summers at [Jewish summer camp], then we have a good chance of having highly engaged families and next generations of good Jews to come.”

Students are eligible for the tuition grant through a points system developed by a synagogue parents committee, and need to collect 100 points, or “shekels,” over the course of the school year. Parents are also part of the points system, and can help their children reach eligibility through synagogue attendance or holding leadership positions.

Students get various points for attending religious school, services and other Jewish events or institutions, including Jewish museums and bnei mitzvah at other synagogues. Participating in Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services is worth three points, while participating in their own bar or bat mitzvah can net students 18 points.

The points are tracked using LoopyLoyalty, a business software for checking customer loyalty. Students have identifying barcodes they either physically carry with them on cards, or that are kept in Google Pay or Apple wallets on their phones. When they go to synagogue, senior staff scan the barcodes using their phones (in the case of Jewish events away from the synagogue, the barcodes can be scanned remotely).

In July, “when we started tracking the points, a family showed up with their three kids. And because there were two parents there, each kid got the points for both parents being present, and they got points for themselves being present,” Gerber said. “At least 50% [of the points] has to come from religious school activities, but there are a number of activities in all facets of the synagogue life that can earn people points.”

Asked if there was concern that the points system wouldn’t be fair to students with single parents, or parents who are unable to contribute their personal time to the synagogue due to work or other reasons, Gerber said that the points system doesn’t hinge on parental participation.

“It’s all based on the individual child…I don’t think [receiving the camp grant is] going to be made or broken on Shabbat attendance,” Gerber said. “We think some of our kids are going to have the points required, probably, by November or December…we expect to adjust and grow as we go along.”

Gerber hopes that the grant program will make camp more accessible while also helping to grow the synagogue, which has about 450 families, and engage families that otherwise don’t participate in synagogue life.

“You’re looking at people being nervous about the economy going forward. It’s a big help, and for those who maybe go to summer camp and don’t belong to a synagogue, this can hopefully bring people in,” he said. “One of my favorite parts of the program is, you can’t just join the synagogue, pay a minimum dues and get the gift – there’s an entire engagement model that qualifies you for the gift.”