Your Daily Phil: LA parents take on UTLA’s BDS campaign + Gratz College takes inspiration from coding courses

JEWISH PEOPLEHOOD

Education essential to Israeli-Diaspora relations

eJP Archives

“American and Israeli Jews live thousands of miles apart, speak different languages, and have significantly different cultures. In many ways, it is a testament to the power of Jewish peoplehood that the world’s two largest Jewish communities remain connected at all,” writes Laura Shaw Frank, director of contemporary Jewish life at the American Jewish Committee, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Education is missing: “[W]hile new American Jewish Committee (AJC) surveys of American and Israeli Jews show that the Israel-Diaspora bond is still strong, it is weakening particularly among younger and more secular Jews in each center. While reasons for these fraying ties are complex and deserving of study on their own, a significant contributing factor is the lack of education about each other’s communities. In fact, the surveys serve as a clarion call to make education about each other’s communities an urgent priority.”

Next Steps: “American Jewish educators, whether inside the classroom or outside, must revisit and enrich Israel education. Are they teaching students about modern Israeli society and the vibrancy of modern Hebrew? Are they sparking curiosity in students, whetting their appetites for continued engagement with Israel post high school and beyond? No one needs to reinvent the wheel. We are blessed to live in a time when excellent and nuanced Israel studies materials and teacher training are easily accessible.”

WINDOWS TO THE SOUL

My Jewish preschool survived and THRIVED during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Taking the reins of a preschool amidst a global pandemic was a challenge in itself. The prevailing emotions that could be felt through the phone lines and in the emails I received were twofold: anxiety and fear,” writes Jen Schiffer, director of the Temple Beth Sholom Early Childhood Center in Roslyn Heights, N.Y., in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Always adapting: “The most important learning in a preschool, the social and emotional components, happens through the day-to-day interactions of young children and their peers, and not on Zoom. I obsessively tracked Governor Cuomo’s reports on the daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations… We spent much of the school year reconsidering what we had done in the past for Jewish holidays and celebrations, and adapting them to comply with our strict COVID-19 guidelines.”

Fast forward: “At this year’s Moving Up ceremony, even though it was held outdoors, attendance was limited, and seating was spaced out and separated by class in order to maintain social distancing. Families were reminded to be mindful when removing masks for pictures… The smiles and tears beaming from the faces of the parents and families were priceless. A new skill I have learned, and I believe the children have learned during this unprecedented school year, is how to read someone’s emotions through their eyes. Looking at the eyes of my teachers, staff and of the parents, these ‘windows to the soul’ above the masks, I could see the emotions beneath the surface, and feel the warmth and love for everyone in our community.

