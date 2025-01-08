Your Daily Phil: L.A. wildfires hit local synagogues

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the wildfires hitting Los Angeles and on Barak Hermann being tapped to lead the JCC Association of North America, and we interview ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt following his appearance in the Knesset yesterday. We feature an opinion piece by Will Eastman urging funders to channel more support toward making Jewish education financially accessible to all. Also in this newsletter: Mark Zuckerberg, Ira Gewanter and Elizabeth Tsurkov.

What We’re Watching

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor at 6 p.m. (11 a.m. ET) to eight Jewish communal leaders — including Ronald Lauder, Julie Platt and Malcolm Hoenlein — as well as a non-Jewish former German minister, at a ceremony in the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky will be there — say hi!

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is hosting its “Lox and Legislators” breakfast this morning at Washington Hebrew Congregation in the capital.

A new Israeli documentary series about post-Oct. 7 Jewish life in the United States, “Jews in America — Torn Identity,” is being aired on Israel’s Hot 8 documentary channel starting today. The series was made with support from the Ruderman Foundation, Hot 8 and the Gesher Multicultural Film Fund and the Yehoshua Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts, Tel Aviv.

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s outgoing special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, is in Israel today and tomorrow for her final visit to the country before departing her position later this month.

What You Should Know

Tens of thousands of Angelenos have been evacuated from their homes and many more have been instructed to prepare to do the same as a massive wildfire fueled by high winds broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and nearby Eaton Valley in Los Angeles yesterday, spreading to encompass nearby areas as well as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The Jewish Federation Los Angeles opened its call line for members of the community to reach out for assistance. The organization said it was coordinating with local law enforcement and other L.A. Jewish organizations. “We will continue to provide updates as events unfold and are mobilizing resources for those affected,” the federation said in a message to local residents.

“We are fielding calls from so many community members who have lost their homes. Our hearts go out to them tonight,” Joanna Mendelson, the senior vice president of community engagement at the federation, wrote on X.

The Eaton fire destroyed the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center in Pasadena, with a local reporter on the scene saying that the building “crumbled” as the fire raged, with gusts of wind causing the flames to burn hotter and “just melting” the concrete and metal structure.

Chabad of the Pacific Palisades said that its center and several cars that were parked in its lot were burned in the fires, as were the menorahs that were outside the center. “Thankfully, we evacuated our over 100 children at our early childhood center earlier, and we’re in touch with all the families,” Rabbi Zushi Cunin, director of the Chabad, told a local television station last night.

With help from the volunteers, the Chabad also removed all of its Torah scrolls on Tuesday. “We’re connecting many of the people who still need assistance with the first responders, and they’ve been responding and connecting with them,” Cunin said. “We’re so grateful to the outpouring of love of so many all throughout the community and throughout the world.”