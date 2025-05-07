Your Daily Phil: Jonathan, Mindy Gray gift $125M to Tel Aviv University medical school

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, Israeli medical schools take center stage as we report on Jonathan and Mindy Gray’s $125 million donation to Tel Aviv University’s medical school and interview Lloyd Goldman about his family’s support for Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. We look inside the international efforts to bring five Zanzibari children to Israel for heart surgery after their flight was canceled because of this week’s Houthi attack, and report on the American Jewish Committee and university groups’ collective response to the Trump administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses. We feature an opinion piece by Rebecca Leibowitz Engel reflecting on her experience, as a professional in the field of legacy giving, establishing a foundation in her own father’s memory. Also in this newsletter: Alon Tal, Robert “Bobby” Lapin and Michal Rowe.

The SRE Network’s two-day conference launches this afternoon in Baltimore, coming just after the JPro25 conference comes to a close this morning.

The Milken Global Conference wraps up in Los Angeles today. This morning, Rabbi Sharon Brous will sit in conversation about her book, The Amen Effect. Later, there will be a three-part series on Israel in a post-Oct. 7 world. Former hostage Noa Argamani is slated to speak in conversation with the MilkenFamily Foundation’s Richard Sandler, followed by author Noa Tishby. A third session, focused on the Israeli economy, will feature Pinegrove Venture Partners’ Tilli Kalisky-Bannett, Apollo Global Management’s Michael Kashani, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Chairman Eugene Kandel and Israel Securities Authority Chairman Seffy Zinger.

Later tonight, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter is hosting a Yom HaAtzmaut celebration at the ambassador’s residence.

Jonathan Gray, the head of the investment firm Blackstone, and his wife, Mindy, are donating $125 million to Tel Aviv University’s health science and medical school, allowing the school to increase the number of students that it accepts by a third — a major boon for Israel as the country faces an existing and growing doctor shortage, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Particularly these days, when Israel is dealing with a harsh war and with thousands of casualties, this important donation will help us strengthen our support for the national effort and significantly increase the medical system in Israel, beginning with doctors and nurses, and with [addressing] communication disorders, physical therapy, occupational therapy and more,” Dr. Keren Avraham, the dean of the health science and medical school, said in a statement today.

Tel Aviv University’s medical school — the country’s largest — currently accepts some 300 students each year. With the new donation, the school will be able to increase this to 400 annually.

The number of physicians per capita in Israel is more than 10% lower than the OECD average and has been projected to get worse as more doctors retire than can be replaced. According to Israeli medical experts, one of the main obstacles to growing the number of medical students in Israel is a shortage of lab facilities, and a portion of the Grays contribution will indeed go to building more of them.

To acknowledge the donation — the largest single gift in the school’s history and one of the largest ever given to an Israeli university — the medical school will be named for the Grays. An event will be held tomorrow at the university to recognize the donation.

“Since the tragic events of Oct. 7, we have searched for a way that would allow us to cause a significant change in Israel. There is no way better, in our eyes, to donate to a healing process than to support an institution that touches the lives of so many,” the Grays said in a statement. “This donation will expand Tel Aviv University’s ability to train the next generation of health care professionals — including students from marginalized communities — and to build advanced research facilities. In this way, we are continuing our years-long support for medical research and access to higher education.”

Until 2023, the medical school was named for the Sackler family, but this was changed — with the family’s approval — in light of its alleged involvement in the opioid epidemic. For the past two years, it has simply been known as the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

“The generous donation from the Gray family will allow us a major ‘step up,’ both in instruction and in medical research. … As our medical school is the largest of its kind in Israel, the Gray family’s donation will directly strengthen the entire country’s medical system and advance its biomedical research,” Tel Aviv University President Ariel Porat said in a statement. “The importance of the donation of the Gray family is that it serves as a ‘vote of confidence’ by the Gray family in Tel Aviv University, in Israeli academia and — effectively — in the future of the State of Israel.”

The Grays’ $125 million gift comes nearly a year after the largest donation in Israeli academia’s history — a $260 million donation to Bar Ilan University for its “deep science” programs.

