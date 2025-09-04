Your Daily Phil: JNF-Canada gets ‘Friends of’ after losing tax exemption

Worthy Reads

A Bad Feeling: In Ynet, Nadav Eyal gives a lengthy rundown of antisemitic incidents worldwide and internal flash points in Israel from the past week or two alone. “Jewish existence is under mounting and severe threat everywhere. In the Diaspora and in Israel alike, the threat is both external and internal. The nature of these threats differs from country to country, but in every case — whether in Paris, Tel Aviv, or New York — the Jewish sense is one of existential peril. The war in Gaza did not create these processes, but it accelerated and worsened them. Other developments — technological and social, like social media, artificial intelligence, and the rise of populism and nationalism — all feed into this reality. The catastrophe is not here yet, but disaster lurks close by.” [Ynet]

A Time to Grow: In The Times of Israel, Erica Brown encourages students who were leadership-minded high achievers in high school to maintain that momentum during gap years and into college. “In many gap year programs, there are few opportunities to exercise leadership, and certainly not to the extent that students did in high school. Israelis in these programs will go on to lead in the army or in national service. But in the United States and elsewhere, some of the very same outstanding students who gave so much in high school take a hiatus in Israel that sadly leads to a hiatus in college.” [TOI]

Who You Gonna Call?: In The Atlantic, Zoë Schlanger explores the implications of the shifting the responsibility for disaster response in the U.S. from FEMA to private contractors. “This strategy is an inversion of what led President Jimmy Carter to create the agency in 1979: Governors, frustrated by the lack of a coordinating agency for disasters, requested it. Having 50 state agencies ready to respond to relatively rare catastrophes is inefficient; a federal disaster agency would have the advantages of standardized protocols, experience, and staff who can be deployed where needed. Now they may be largely on their own again. And most states, lacking their own cadre of expertise or manpower, will need support to fill in the gaps left by the federal government. States might lean on each other more than they already do, but they will surely also turn more to private contractors, many of which will now be staffed by former federal employees.” [TheAtlantic]