In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Birthright Foundation's hiring of its new CEO and profile the efforts underway to combat Israel's opioid epidemic. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, Chana Tova Chaya Nachenberg and the Sackler family. We'll start with a special gathering of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and a new UJA-Federation of New York-funded study of Jewish day schools by JIMENA.



The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will hold a convening on antisemitism today in New York for some 100 Jewish communal leaders from national organizations. The daylong gathering will open with a briefing from Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt on the White House’s recently released national strategy to combat antisemitism, marking the Biden administration’s first briefing with Jewish community leaders on the plan since its release last week, reports Melissa Weiss for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.



Additional sessions at the convening, which is being held in conjunction with the Shine A Light antisemitism-awareness initiative, will focus on a range of issues, including: ethnic studies and combating antisemitism in education; incorporating antisemitism awareness in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training programs; and planning for the upcoming Shine A Light campaign taking place later this year.



Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, more commonly known by its acronym JIMENA, is launching a new effort to assess Jewish day schools in the New York City area as a first step toward making them more inclusive toward “Sephardic and Mizrahi students, history, and culture,” the organization said. The project is being supported by UJA-Federation of New York with a $25,000 grant, JIMENA’s executive director, Sarah Levin, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



For JIMENA, the goals of this project are both immediate – to better understand Jewish day schools in order to develop and implement new curricula, policies and programs – and part of a long-term strategy by the San Francisco-based organization to expand its reach and impact, moving away from single events and toward broader culture shifts, according to Levin.



“It is very much reflective of the shifts that JIMENA has made these last few years – we have really pivoted away from like front-facing events and lectures and events that are one-off, where people come and they experience Sephardic and Mizrahi life and then they leave,” Levin said. “Our interest right now is in creating cultural shifts in the Jewish community. And this is a perfect way for us to start doing that work in New York.”



According to Levin, this initiative was driven by a real dearth of firm data about Mizrahi and Sephardic students in Jewish day schools and in the Jewish community in general.



“Our instinct is to just jump right into the work,” Levin said. “What we did with UJA was have a number of conversations, and they asked us to take a step back. They support us doing different types of interventions and leading trainings in Jewish day schools. But first, they wanted to conduct an assessment of 20 Jewish day schools in New York to find out what their needs, challenges and opportunities are around building schools that are more inclusive of Sephardic and Mizrahi students and families and what their content needs are.”



