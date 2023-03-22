Your Daily Phil: JFN’s Rachel Sumekh fights poverty + Ruderman confab on struggling Israel-U.S. Jewry ties

preserving peoplehood

Ruderman conference looks at critical but flagging Israel-US Jewry ties

The University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies held an at-times stormy conference on Tuesday investigating the apparently diverging trajectories of young American Jews and Israelis and potential ways to bring them back together, reports eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.

Distant relatives: The event was titled “Krovim Rehokim?“, a Hebrew play-on-words meaning both “Close but far?” and also “distant relatives?” The annual conference was attended by dozens of American and Israeli academics, activists, students, Jewish communal professionals, government officials and, perhaps surprisingly, a beer brewer – Ephraim Greenblatt, the U.S.-born owner of Jerusalem’s popular Hatch brewpub, who bottled a special batch dubbed “Brew Derman.” (Get it?)

Controversy: The head of the program, Rabbi David Barak-Gorodetzky, also invited Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to appear at the conference for an on-stage interview, a decision that prompted criticism and protest from University of Haifa faculty members and students opposed to the government’s judicial overhaul proposals, despite the fact that Chikli ultimately did not attend the event. This led the rector of the university, and former head of the Ruderman Program, Gur Alroey to step in and issue a public defense of Barak-Gorodetzky and academic freedom in general.

Strategic assets: The conference presenters painted a concerning picture of the relationship between young American Jewry and Israel, albeit one of great importance. “This year’s theme, ‘Young American Jewry,’ is an important one because it provides an opportunity to examine the state of American Jewry and its future leaders. The challenges a young American Jew faces today are complex and are a worthy topic of discussion and analysis so we can continue to strengthen the connection between young American Jews and Israel,” Jay Ruderman said in a video address. “This relationship is a strategic asset for Israel, is integral to its national security, and is one we must strive to preserve. This conference provides us a window to delve into this subject matter and boosts Israelis’ public understanding of American Jewry who live in a complex reality. Additionally, the knowledge covered in today’s program encourages the public to continue to engage with this relationship and find ways to promote it.”