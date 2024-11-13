Your Daily Phil: JFNA General Assembly focuses on unity, preventing burnout

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the representatives of Israeli nonprofits making their way to the United States and on the Jewish Federations of North America absorbing Be the Narrative, which combats antisemitism in K-12 schools. We feature an opinion piece by Cherie Brown on the need to build bridges to other communities in order to combat antisemitism on campus.Also in this newsletter: David Hazony,Sharon Nazarian and Sherri Goldberg.We’ll start with a roundup of the JFNA General Assembly, which ended yesterday.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks, 146 local federations across North America raised more than $850 million in emergency relief in one year to help Israel with its immediate and long-term needs to rebuild. From Los Angeles to New York, federation staff and lay leaders worked overtime to accommodate an explosion in Jewish communal participation, which Jewish Federations of North America has named “The Surge.” For the first time since the attacks, more than 2,000 Jewish professionals, many of whom have been at the forefront of those efforts, convened for three days at the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Washington D.C., report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Haley Cohen from the gathering.

With operations in overdrive this year, conversations addressed professional burnout, the scourge of antisemitism facing Jewish communities, how to support both Israel and Ukraine amid their respective ongoing wars, and how to chart a path forward as a cohesive North American Jewish community in a time of increasing polarization.

“There is a high rate of burnout at every level,” said Jennifer Mamlet, acting president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America, during a panel on Monday addressing “The Surge” in Jewish life post-Oct. 7.

Though last year’s General Assembly in Tel Aviv was marked by controversy as demonstrators — and some participants — protested the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bowed out of speaking hours before he was scheduled to, this year was marked by calls for unity.

“Oct. 7 was a defining moment in Jewish history, not only because of the massive devastation, but because it reminded Jews what we need,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during his address at Monday’s afternoon plenary. “We need each other… we have all seen how much strength we can summon and how much comfort we can draw from choosing to come together as one people.”

In sideline conversations at the gathering, many attendees were fixated on Sunday’s “Stand Together” event, which drew fewer than 5,000 attendees despite organizers hoping for 30,000. Though tied to a variety of factors — from cold, rainy weather and a difficult ticketing system to the decision by some progressive groups to forgo the event over disagreements about the lack of critical voice — the rally’s sparse attendance hampered the organizers’ stated goal of projecting unity and resilience in the face of a difficult year and divisive election season.

With the end of 2024 approaching — and end-of-year giving along with it – partner organizations from North America and around the world, particularly Israel, descended on the GA with a variety of objectives, from fundraising and new partnership agreements to brainstorming sessions and awareness campaigns.

Family members of Israeli hostages Yair and Eitan Horn, Arbel Yehud, Romi Gonen, Keith Seigel, Sagui Dekel Chen, Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, and Nimrod Cohen were also present, some addressing attendees of the “Stand Together” event on Sunday. Several met with members of Congress on the GA sidelines, and with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Sheryl Sandberg, founder of Lean In and former COO of Meta, who created a documentary about the sexual violence committed by terrorists in the Oct. 7 attacks, said during a conversation with JFNA Board Chair Julie Platt on Tuesday that she has come to embrace her Jewish and Zionist identities since the Hamas attacks.

The GA concluded with Sandberg’s declaration: “I am female, I am a business leader, I am an American, and I am a Jew, and I sit on this stage as a proud Zionist and a proud Jew, in a way I wouldn’t have a year and a half ago.”

Read the full report here.