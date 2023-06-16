Your Daily Phil: JFNA braces for federal budget cuts + University admins in Israel

Worthy Reads

Gold Standard: In The Times of Israel, Amy Spiro profiles the Israeli Special Olympics delegation, which will compete in the annual competition in Germany beginning this weekend. “Thirty-five Israeli athletes in seven disciplines are heading off to represent the Jewish state at the Special Olympics in Berlin, which kicks off with the opening ceremony on Saturday… While Israel has been sending a delegation to the games for 30 years, this is the first time that the Special Olympics Israel organization has been recognized as an official sports federation by the Culture and Sports Ministry – a recognition that also comes with around NIS 500,000 ($140,000) in financial backing. ‘It’s the first time in their lives that they are receiving a status that acknowledges them for who they are – as athletes, and not only people with disabilities,’ said [Sharon Levy-Blanga, CEO of Special Olympics Israel]. In 2019, Israel’s athletes racked up 19 medals at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, including four gold medals. Levy-Blanga is confident that the delegation will perform as well or even better this year.” [TOI]



Hands Off Our Research: In the Financial Times, Ben Caldecott, a professor of sustainable finance at the University of Oxford, warns that outside forces are interfering in academic research related to the increasingly significant field of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investment. “The contribution of academic research is particularly important in sustainable finance — an area that is under-developed, rapidly growing and inherently multidisciplinary… Unfortunately, I have also heard too many stories, often from early career researchers at a range of institutions, of instances where financial institutions and ESG data providers have sought to undermine academic freedom… This conversation isn’t currently happening. Yes, having it would involve addressing the intimidation of individuals, sensitive donor relationships for universities, industry partnerships and complex research processes. But we must protect free inquiry.” [FT]



Who Runs the World?: In the Robb Report, Lucy Alexander looks at large trends in philanthropy, specifically women’s philanthropy, and profiles the efforts by several foundations to address causes from gun violence to education. “A recent study by Altrata, a data-analysis company, found that more than half of female ultra-high-net-worth Americans are self-made… ‘As wealth creators in their own right and inheritors of family wealth, [women] are and will become the decision-makers of the future; we are already seeing this trend in the sector,’ says Karen Kardos, head of philanthropic advisory at Citi Private Bank. So what does this mean for philanthropy? Altrata found that 61 percent of women who have inherited their wealth cite philanthropy as their top interest, compared to only 35 percent of their male counterparts… In terms of approach, female donors appear more likely to follow billionaire MacKenzie Scott’s example and pursue trust-based giving, says Kardos, whereby donations are offered to nonprofits to disburse as each organization sees fit, rather than with restrictions.” [RobbReport]