Your Daily Phil: Jews rejoice as four hostages rescued from Gaza

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Project Kesher Israel’s efforts to help same-sex couples from Russia and Ukraine make aliyah, on the plans to renovate the historic Kesher Israel synagogue in Washington, D.C., and on a new survey of U.S. Jews by the American Jewish Committee. In the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column “The 501(c) Suite,” Rachel Garbow Monroe writes about investing in research and sharing data on Jewish poverty to better understand and address its far-reaching implications. Also in this newsletter: Naomi Strongin, Barbra Streisand and Jonathan Jaffe Bernhard. We’ll start with how Jews around the world learned of the rescue operation that saved four Israeli hostages on Saturday.

Jews around the world rejoiced this weekend as news emerged that four Israeli hostages — Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrei Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv — had been rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza, with word of the operation spreading even to many Shabbat-observant communities in the United States, who would normally have had to wait until Saturday night for the news, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Members of Kibbutz Be’eri — one of the hardest hit communities in the Oct. 7 terror attacks — were in Toronto this weekend for the city’s “Walk with Israel” and were hosted by a local Orthodox synagogue. “During the service, the news came about the rescue operation. It was very moving!” according to Amihai Bannett, the CEO of Herzog Global, who was visiting the same synagogue from Israel.

Yonatan Amrani, the cantor for the Jewish community of Heidelberg, Germany, said that the news came in during a communal lunch.

“The (Orthodox) rabbi said in the middle of the meal that he’d just gotten the message that four hostages had been released — [there was] applause, ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ and ‘le’chayim!‘” Amrani said. “It was a dramatic moment.”

At Bnai Yeshurun in Teaneck, N.J., the rabbi was also the bearer of the good news. “During shacharit, there were rumblings in the crowd… the rabbi went up to the podium and announced the release of the hostages, including Noa Argamani. He burst out crying and asked everyone to say with him ‘Shir La’ma’alot’ for the release of the other captives,” said Ariel Erani, partnership network director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest, N.J.

Jewish Federations of North America hailed the news of the hostages’ rescue, saying in a statement that it “celebrate[s] with the rest of Israel and the Jewish people.”

“To see their smiling faces and those of their families is nothing short of a miracle,” JFNA wrote in a statement. “We salute the brave IDF soldiers who risk their own lives every day, and our hearts mourn with the family of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who gave his life during the rescue mission, now aptly named ‘Operation Arnon.’ While we rejoice today, we must remember that 120 hostages remain in Hamas’s hands. The fight must continue to bring them home by any means.”

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also acknowledged the bittersweet aspect of the rescue, regarding both the death of Zamore in the raid and the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

“We are overjoyed that our prayers have been answered and that [the four hostages] have been safely returned to their families’ embrace. At the same time, we mourn the loss of Commander Arnon Zamora who was fatally wounded as part of the operation. Let the world be in no doubt that it is Hamas which bears complete moral responsibility for the loss of all innocent life during the rescue operation,” Mirvis said in a statement.

Read more about the hostage rescue operation here, in eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.