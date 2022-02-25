Your Daily Phil: Jewish world mobilizes to support Ukrainian Jews + JFNA’s new disability rights agenda

Good Friday morning!

Following the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine in the early morning hours yesterday, Jewish groups around the globe — from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to the Orthodox Union — are mobilizing to assist Jews in the embattled Eastern European country.

For the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, the infrastructure was already in place to provide vital assistance to the hundreds of thousands of Jews living in the country, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Melissa Weiss reports.

When COVID-19 first hit Ukraine, Rabbi Mayer Stambler oversaw the creation of support networks to provide ritual items and kosher food to families and individuals celebrating Jewish holidays in isolation. Two years later, Stambler, who heads the Chabad-affiliated Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, has been forced to mobilize those same volunteer networks following yesterday’s invasion.

“Everyone’s talking about preparing for a war, but… it just came suddenly,” Stambler told eJP in a Zoom call from his home in Dnipropetrovsk in the central part of the country. “You know, you don’t really think it’s going to happen, you hope that diplomacy is gonna win. And 5:30 in the morning, to hear people bombing you… It’s unbelievable.”

Among those in need of help are the tens of thousands of elderly Jews who have been largely homebound over the last two years. Stambler’s team is working to get them — and others who are running low on essentials such as non-perishable food and water — the support they need to last through the invasion — be that days, weeks or much longer.

“We didn’t just stay here with our families just to stay here. We feel responsible… We’re going to make sure to feed people,” Stambler said. “If we have to risk our lives to do it, we will do it. There’s no question about it.”