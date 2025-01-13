Your Daily Phil: Jewish values at heart of communal response to L.A. fires

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview the Jewish Funders Network’s West Coast director about the Jewish communal response to the ongoing fires and the needs and questions the L.A. Jewish community is likely to face in the days and months ahead. We report on the impending retirement of Susan Weiss and closure of the Center for Women’s Justice in Israel, and efforts by universities to settle outstanding lawsuits over accusations of antisemitism before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. We feature opinion pieces by Rabbi Noah Farkas and Steven Windmueller, who share their thoughts about Jewish solidarity, crisis leadership and more. Also in this newsletter: Stewart and Lynda Resnick, Ben Stiller and Hadiya Sittah.

The International Lion of Judah Conference kicked off on Sunday and continues through Tuesday in Atlanta. An exclusive gathering for female philanthropists — to be a Lion of Judah, a woman must donate at least $5,000 to her federation’s annual campaign — this year’s conference features expert speakers, skills-building sessions, networking opportunities and a performance by Project Heroes.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) launched “I Survived Auschwitz: Remember This,” a two-week social media campaign to mark the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation. ????Each day a different survivor of the notorious extermination camp will answer the question: What is one specific thing — a person, a moment or an experience — you want people to remember for generations to come?

The Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., is hosting “Combatting Antisemitism as a Global Threat,” an in-person and online discussion featuring a panel of experts from various countries who will share challenges their nations face, lessons they have learned and strategies for addressing antisemitism now and in the future.

Volunteers are clamoring for opportunities to help in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in the L.A. area, Tzivia Schwartz Getzug, West Coast director of the Jewish Funders Network, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim on Sunday. Schwartz Getzug talked about the importance of supporting local organizations, the immediate versus longer-term needs she anticipates the Jewish community will encounter and concerns about the fire’s possible resurgence. (As of Sunday evening, the fires had reportedly killed 24 people, burned 40,000 acres and destroyed 12,000 structures since last week, including synagogues and homes in the Jewish community.) The following has been edited for clarity and length.

Nira Dayanim: What are you seeing in terms of how people are stepping up?

Tzivia Schwartz Getzug: Personally, I don’t know anybody who is not looking for volunteer opportunities, donation opportunities, engagement opportunities. Anecdotally, we’re hearing people are coming together in a way we haven’t seen in a really long time and looking for opportunities to support one another, whether it’s donating to the federation or other kinds of funds that are being developed, or showing up to provide meals to firefighters and first responders, or supporting the folks in the evacuation centers.

This morning I spent a couple of hours at OBK LA, which is Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, an organization that normally throughout the year provides opportunities for the community to come together to prepare nutritious, hot meals for the food insecure and distribute them both in the Jewish community and the broader community. I was there helping to make over 500 meals for first responders and first responders and evacuees, and the place was packed. I actually had to ask for permission to participate, because there are so many people there looking for ways to volunteer. I spoke with the director of the program, Yossi Segelman, and he showed me his cellphone, which was just exploding with people writing to OBK LA asking for opportunities to engage or to volunteer.

So, we’re just trying to find ways for those folks who are looking for volunteer opportunities to engage, and then also for those who want to donate and be a part of the response that way, to be able to engage that way as well.

