Your Daily Phil: Jewish refugee groups reel as Trump halts resettlement

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: As 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation approaches, Yad Vashem prepares for the ‘day after’ survivors; Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation donates $90 million to strengthen Cleveland’s day schools; and After holding fire, major Jewish groups condemn Musk’s latest Nazi commentary. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how Jewish groups involved in refugee resettlement are reacting to President Donald Trump’s executive order indefinitely halting such programs and spotlight a new Jewish Agency award for Israeli children who have displayed resilience during the past 15 months of war. We also report on a new initiative by the relief group Nechama to combat disaster-related antisemitism and interview American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch about how he is approaching a second Trump administration. We feature an opinion piece by Mikayla Laufer and Shalom Orzach about The iCenter’s approach to collecting and applying data on its learners in its program design; and one by Betsy Stone on the need for Jewish education to cover “soft skills” along with Hebrew and textual study. Also in this newsletter: Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Daniel Lurie and Rabbi Cheryl Peretz.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, concludes today. Some attendees sticking around for the weekend will be attending the annual Shabbat dinner at the Kurpark.

The Jewish Funders Network is organizing a site visit to the southern Israeli town of Sderot on Sunday focused on how arts and culture programs can support social resilience.

The Altneu synagogue is hosting a dedication ceremony for its new location on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other notables are slated to attend.

The two-day JLI Leadership Summit kicks off on Sunday in Palm Beach, Fla.

What You Should Know

After less than a week in office, President Donald Trump and his flurry of executive orders have already caused a stir in the Jewish nonprofit and communal world, mainly — but by no means solely — by progressive Jews and Jewish groups, as seen in statements and strategic pivots, as well as in concrete financial actions, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Trump’s decision to again withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accords prompted Michael Bloomberg and other philanthropic partners to step in and cover the United States’ contribution to the U.N.’s climate change arm, amounting to approximately $7.25 million — more than a fifth of its operating budget — in order to keep the environmental initiative functioning.

Jewish groups involved in refugee resettlement efforts — from national groups such as HIAS to the local Jewish family services that help place the new arrivals — told Jay Deitcher for eJP that they were not surprised by Trump’s executive order halting such programs indefinitely but were nonetheless dismayed by them. They added that even if these resettlement programs were to restart, shutting them down comes with major costs, to both the organizations and, far more so, to the refugees and their family members in the U.S. (More on this below.)

Large, national Jewish organizations have criticized the move as well, with the American Jewish Committee saying that it was “particularly concerned” by it and calling on the Trump administration to “expand and create new legal pathways for immigration.”

Mainstream groups also denounced Trump’s decision to pardon or commute the sentences of 1,500 people who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “This decision undermines accountability and risks reinvigorating violent extremists and other insurrectionists,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The AJC also noted that many of those involved are part of antisemitic extremist groups and that pardoning them “undermines the rule of law.”

The National Council of Jewish Women and Jewish LGBTQ nonprofit Keshet have come out strongly against an executive order that removed the concept of gender fluidity from the federal government, recognizing instead only a person’s sex at birth — male or female —in federal programs. In a joint statement, the organizations said that they planned to “fight this harmful discrimination in the courts, in Congress, and through the regulatory process.” Progressive groups have also decried the president’s order ending all diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the U.S. government, with NJCW and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs joining a newly formed “Demand Diversity Coalition” led by the National Urban League.

But Jewish groups are not only reacting to the events of the past four days but preparing for the next four years, determining how to work with the new administration and how to counteract the policies and actions that they oppose. (Read the interview with AJC CEO Ted Deutch by our colleagues at Jewish Insider below for a glimpse into how one communal organization is looking to work with the White House to combat antisemitism.)