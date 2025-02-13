Your Daily Phil: Jewish philanthropists make big bet on climate change

Good Thursday morning. Happy Tu B’Shvat!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new study looking at philanthropy’s role in combating climate change and the launch of a new Jewish philanthropic environmental initiative. We also report on the closure of the Gender Equity in Hiring Project. We feature an opinion piece by Elisa Deener-Agus exploring the idea of “post-traumatic growth” at the individual and communal levels in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, and one by Stacie Cherner about the need to move forward from the simplistic labels we’ve used to categorize members of the Jewish community. Also in this newsletter: Ariel Beery, Sherri Ketai and Robert Beren.

What We’re Watching

The BBYO International Convention kicks off today in Denver, with nearly 3,500 teens from 50 countries and more than 1,000 adult guests and speakers set to participate in the five-day event. If you’re there, say hello to eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Nira Dayanim!

What You Should Know

Philanthropy, despite its limitations, can play a “unique and critical role to play” in the fight against climate change, able to provide the funding necessary to make a project attractive for investors or to absorb losses to make it viable, according to a new study published this week by the Milken Institute, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The 54-page report considers the role of philanthropy in the multitrillion-dollar effort needed to make the “system-wide changes needed” to prevent further global warming. “Funding in the trillions far exceeds current philanthropic giving or the amount philanthropy alone could provide,” according to the report’s authors, Sara ElShafie and John Schellhase.

And yet, philanthropy has an edge over for-profit investment, they write. “In general, philanthropic capital is flexible, patient, risk-tolerant and mission-driven, and it can be deployed relatively quickly. These factors combined make philanthropy the right tool for catalyzing rapid change.” Read about a new Jewish philanthropic initiative to address climate change below.

ElShafie, senior associate in strategic philanthropy at the Milken Institute, and Schellhase, a director with Milken Institute Strategic Philanthropy, recommend that donors and foundations focus on “manageable” issues rather than overly broad and overwhelming topics like “climate,” and then set clear metrics for assessing success. However, they also note that many environmental projects are inherently long-term initiatives and require patience. “It can be difficult to make a measurable difference over a short period because natural systems are complicated and highly integrated. Still, patient and risk-tolerant philanthropic capital can lead to significant impact in a decade or less,” they write, citing a corporate environmental sustainability professional.

The Milken report also offers four areas that were found to be both “urgent and clearly underfunded”: deforestation, which accounts for approximately 11% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions; food systems, which collectively account for about one-third of emissions; oceans, which are under threat on multiple fronts, including fishing and pollution; and communications and outreach, which the authors said were critical for all climate and environmental action. Each of these, they say, is ripe for philanthropic action.

“Overall, it is increasingly clear that philanthropists can play a crucial role in reducing the barriers to addressing these challenges, scaling known solutions, and creating new opportunities in the process,” ElShafie and Schellhase write.