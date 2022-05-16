Your Daily Phil: Jewish organizations on alert after Buffalo shooting + UpStart’s new strategic plan

Good Monday morning!

Jewish organizations are calling for action after a far-right gunman killed 10 people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday. The attacker targeted Black Americans and, in a manifesto he allegedly posted before the attack, railed against Jews.

The manifesto promotes a white supremacist conspiracy theory known as the “great replacement,” which claims that Jews are orchestrating non-white immigration to the U.S. to replace the country’s white population. The theory has inspired past antisemitic attacks and the assailant, 18, wrote that he was inspired by previous mass shootings — including the 2019 attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and on a synagogue in Halle, Germany.

Jewish organizations should be on guard for potential “copycat attacks” inspired by the shooting, recommended the Secure Community Network (SCN), which coordinates security for Jewish institutions. “A primary security concern is for the proliferation of [the shooter’s] manifesto, video stream, and the details of his attack to spread among violent extremist networks and inspire additional attacks,” read a report released by SCN on Saturday.

“We recognize that this individual’s hate and act of violence, while specifically directed at the Black community, was an attack on all of us – and could have easily been an attack directed at the Jewish community,” SCN CEO Michael Masters told eJewishPhilanthropy. The shooter’s ideology, he added, “not only blames Jews but actively encourages violence against us.”

Following the attack, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and a coalition of groups representing other communities called for President Joe Biden to convene a summit on right-wing extremism and develop a plan to combat hate crimes. “We cannot fight hatred, violence, and white supremacy alone,” read a statement by the groups. “Fighting this threat requires government, civil society, industry – the entire nation – to act.”

The ADL also called for more regulation of online hate speech, for Jewish security groups to strengthen their partnerships and for a boost in the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds protection for houses of worship, to $360 million, something Jewish groups have been requesting for months.

“It’s about pushing these ideas to the margins of society,” Alexander Rosemberg, the ADL’s deputy regional director of New York and New Jersey, told eJP. “Conspiracy theories and fringe ideas should be kept on the fringes.”

Other local and national Jewish groups expressed their sympathies to the victims. “We are stunned by this horrific loss of life,” read a statement from the Buffalo Jewish Federation, which represents the area’s roughly 12,000 Jews. “We stand with our friends in Buffalo’s Black community. Violence and hate has no home in our city and we express our love and solidarity.”

