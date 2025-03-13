Your Daily Phil: Jewish leaders grapple: Engage or exclude extreme views?
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey showing American Jewish leaders’ differing stances on engagement versus exclusion of extreme views and on the recent donation of a playroom in an Israeli hospital in honor of the Bibas family. We interview the head of the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund about the challenges facing northern Israeli kibbutzim. We feature an opinion piece by Rabba Yaffa Epstein with a Purim message; one by David Farbman addressing misconceptions about professional development for educators; and one by Oded Revivi about how Jewish unity thrives on differences. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz, Elana Stein Hain and Steve and Connie Ballmer.
Do you build boundaries or a big tent? What’s a reasonable position and what’s beyond the pale? By allowing extreme positions, do you risk alienating the center?
These are some of the questions that American Jewish leaders are facing in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and amid growing polarization, according to a new study by Enter: The Jewish Peoplehood Alliance, based on surveys from 75 organizational leaders from last summer, which was shared with eJewishPhilanthropy‘s Judah Ari Gross.
Titled “American Jewish Leaders Holding Communities Together Post-October 7,” the survey includes responses from “high-profile professional and lay leaders of national level organizations in the American Jewish community,” including the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish Funders Network, the JCC Association of North America, Maimonides Fund and a number of Jewish federations and family foundations. The respondents did not include expressly Orthodox or Haredi organizations. (Disclosure: This reporter also completed the survey.)
The survey, conducted by sociologist Ezra Kopelowitz, found that this group was divided on how best to balance broad engagement with all elements of the Jewish community and a desire to set clear boundaries on what are and aren’t acceptable views. The plurality — 28% — favored engagement with right-wing and left-wing perspectives but not the extremes of either. Twenty percent favored engagement with everyone, from the far left to the far right, “believing that dialogue strengthens the community.” The same amount favored excluding the extremes to “prevent highly divisive voices from fracturing the community.” Nine percent favored engaging the extreme of their own position (left-wing groups including far-left voices and right-wing groups including far-right ones). And 23% favored a “mixed or situational approach,” depending on the specific context.
“The balancing act between inclusion and boundary-setting remains a defining challenge for leaders committed to sustaining community cohesion and constructive engagement Jewish peoplehood that recognizes political diversity,” Kopelowitz wrote.
This divide could also be seen in how these leaders considered the Jewish participants in the anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses last year. Though a large majority of the respondents — 88% — believed that many of the protesters involved were antisemitic, that changed when asked about the Jewish demonstrators, with 14% of leaders strongly agreeing and 33% somewhat agreeing that Jewish protesters are, “also, in effect, antisemitic.” Meanwhile, 6% strongly agree and 40% somewhat agree that “many Jewish students in the protests are Jewishly engaged.” There was an even split among the respondents on what to do with these Jewish anti-Israel protesters, with 37% advocating outreach and 37% opposing outreach; the rest “neither agree nor disagree.”
In addition to shedding light on the views of these leaders as it relates to communal discourse, the survey also offers some insight into their demographic and ideological makeup. Of the 75 respondents, 62% identified as male. A large majority — 91% — were over 40, and 85% identified as Ashkenazi. The plurality — 33% — identified as Conservative, twice as high as the next most common responses, “just Jewish” (17%) and Orthodox (16%). Just 14% identified as Reform, despite this being the most popular denomination among people in this age range.
Zohar Mandel, associate director of strategic partnerships at Enter, who oversaw the study and the organization’s overall “Peoplehood Pulse Surveys,” told eJP that the idea behind the survey was to document the current moment in the Jewish community. “It is an interesting time to know what’s happening to that [leadership] tier,” she said, noting that Enter is following up with further surveys.
While the study focused on what is happening within the American Jewish community, there are implications for how Jewish communal organizations interact with Israel as well. Would a Jewish federation or other organization engage with far-right Israeli figures and groups or with anti-Zionists? “We didn’t get into that here, but that’s also a question,” Mandel said.
FITTING TRIBUTE
Toys for Hospitalized Children to build playroom in central Israel’s Schneider hospital in memory of Bibas family
The day before Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas’ funeral late last month, a delegation from the nonprofit Toys for Hospitalized Children visited Schneider Children’s Medical Center in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, delivering toys to patients and touring the facilities, including a proposed playroom. Later that day, the group traveled to Rachel’s Tomb — the burial place of the biblical matriarch — in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. “I went in and prayed, and when I came out, I got in the van and I said to [Rabbi JJ Hecht II, the president of Toys for Hospitalized Children] that I want to donate to the playroom at Schneider. And I wanted it to be in memory of the Bibas family, the children and the mother,” Michelle Domb, one of the two primary funders of the project and a member of the organization’s board, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. “Bringing good feelings to sick children — there’s nothing more fitting than that.”
Family approval: But first, Domb and Toys for Hospitalized Children wanted to ensure that the Bibas family signed off on their plan. They approached Shiri Bibas’ uncle, Maurice Shnaider, who spoke to Shiri’s sister, Dana Silberman-Sitton, and husband, Yarden. “They were so happy about it when they heard,” Shnaider told eJP. “They gave their blessing and they were happy about it. And they will always know that [Shiri, Ariel and Kfir’s] memory will be there forever.” The playroom, which is decorated with orange in an homage to the red-haired Bibas children, is expected to open this summer.”
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
With government help slow, rehabilitation fund for kibbutzim pleads: ‘They need our help now. Not a year from now — now’
There is a saying in Israel that if you turn off all the lights in the country except for those of the kibbutzim, you will see the outline of the borders of the country. “It’s not by accident that 100 of the [259] kibbutzim in Israel are located on the borders, because that is the Zionist way, to [protect] the borders. We are Zionists and we believe in the Zionist state,” Neri Shotan, CEO of the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky. The day after the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah joined the fray, firing rockets and artillery at northern Israel for more than a year until a cease-fire deal was reached late last year. The rehabilitation of the kibbutzim in northern Israel — not only through their physical reconstruction but by restoring their inhabitants’ faith in their security — presents significant challenges and costs, according to Shotan, and the only way to face the bumpy road ahead is to take a “leap of faith,” he said, referring to the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name.
Needing a hand: “We found out that the Jewish communities around the world and also the Israeli society — unlike the government — was with us,” said Shotan, noting that philanthropy had never before been a part of the Kibbutz Movement’s budget, and the need for it created a “crisis of belief” for the movement, which long prided itself on independence and self-reliance. “Jewish communities around the world, especially in North America, were with us hand in hand.” However, as the crisis has extended to nearly 18 months and major federations have begun working on strategic planning for the future, the funding has started slowing down as the challenges facing the kibbutzim remain daunting, Shotan said.
BAD BLOOD
Meeting canceled between Jewish leaders and Irish prime minister in Washington
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was welcomed to the White House on Wednesday by President Donald Trump. But among Jewish leaders, the prime minister’s annual St. Patrick’s Day trip, which comes at an already tense time between Ireland and Israel over the war in Gaza, stirred controversy — including a canceled meeting and accusations from an Israeli government official that the taoiseach is an “antisemite” who has promoted “a blood libel towards the State of Israel,” Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen and Kraushaar report.
Nixed meeting: A meeting scheduled for Friday between the Irish leader and four Jewish groups — the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B’nai Brith International and AIPAC — was canceled earlier this week. While the reasons for the cancellation have not been publicly disclosed, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told JI that “if any Jewish leader canceled the meeting, they should be commended. It would show leadership. The battle for antisemitism starts with shunning antisemites,” Leiter said.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
A MOMENT TO RECOMMIT
What the holiday of Purim can teach us about Jewish pride
“In a foundational essay on the holiday of Purim, Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook points out that Haman, in his description of the Jewish people, calls us ‘one nation, scattered and dispersed among the other nations, in all the provinces of your land,’” writes Rabba Yaffa Epstein, senior scholar and educator in residence at The Jewish Education Project, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “There appears to be a contradiction here. On the one hand, the Jewish People are spread out and divided across the 127 lands of the king’s empire. On the other hand, they are called ‘am echad,’ one people.”
Esther’s moment: “Rav Kook points out that although it may feel like we are a divided people, splintered and rife with infighting, our true nature as a nation is to be united, to be one. He identifies a critical moment in the Megillah where this takes place… Esther fundamentally understands that this moment of fighting for the Jewish people is not an issue only for the leaders; this is on each one of us. She asks the Jew to step up, to identify, to proudly proclaim that they are with her and with one another in this fight for our survival. Esther’s gathering of the Jews in that moment is how the Jews go from being disparate and divided, to being an am echad. Rav Kook adds that this call of Esther’s was not a singular call in her generation but rather a continuous charge to the Jewish people in every generation. Go – gather – be one. Fight the urge to splinter off, refuse to give into polarities, divisiveness and baseless hatred for one another.”
READER RESPONDS
Investing in Jewish educators: The paradigm shift needed to achieve excellence
“In their recent article in eJewishPhilanthropy calling out the need for the Jewish nonprofit sector to invest more strategically and consistently in their professionals (“A talent investment mindset: The next frontier for Jewish communal innovation,” March 7), Joshua Margolis and Gali Cooks share a simple truth,” writes David Farbman, director of the DEEP Consortium, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “We believe that, as Margolis and Cooks emphasize, investing in the ongoing professional growth of faculty and leaders is the engine that drives educational excellence and long-term impact on today’s young people. Indeed, research on Jewish educational spaces confirms what the authors suggest: Teachers who engage consistently in professional development are, in fact, more likely to stay at their school and in education.”
Detrimental misconceptions: “Unfortunately, these aspirations and the practical benefits they can achieve face pushback on three fronts. For starters, too many school leaders fear that ‘admitting’ that faculty engage in professional development is akin to a concession that the current teachers are not good enough at their jobs and thus need extra help to meet expectations. Likewise, parents frequently subscribe to the same perception that professional development amounts to addressing weaknesses in instruction, and that continuous training and coaching of teachers automatically means the faculty are inadequate. Finally, donors to day schools, as Margolis and Cooks point out, too often operate from the mental model that money spent on staff is ‘overhead’ rather than the most significant investment possible. Even when school administration and faculty are committed to professional development — as many of the school partners that DEEP members work with are — donors shy away from directing funding toward this purpose, not appreciating how [high-quality professional development] is core to their school’s success.”
STRONGER TOGETHER
One people, many voices: How Jewish unity thrives on difference
“Debate is not just something we tolerate as Jews. It is woven into the very fabric of how we learn, understand and explore the world,” writes Oded Revivi, CEO of Anu – Museum of the Jewish People, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “We have long embraced argument and discussion as an essential educational tool, sharpening perspectives, strengthening minds and opening hearts to different ways of thinking. In Jewish education, we do not merely teach conclusions; rather, we teach the debates themselves — the back-and-forth, the reasoning, the process — because the value lies not just in the answers but in engaging with multiple perspectives. This tradition of discourse has allowed us to thrive as a diverse yet united people, constantly evolving while remaining rooted in shared values.”
Our superpower: “Like America’s founding ideals, our unity is not rooted in uniformity but in a shared set of values. One of those values is machloket l’shem shamayim, disagreement for the sake of Heaven… At the same time, this cherished tradition of dispute must be conducted with respect and with an eye toward strengthening, not fracturing, our people… Today, as anti-Jewish sentiment rises worldwide, it is more important than ever to understand and uphold the values that have kept us together. The strength of the Jewish People has never come from sameness but from our ability to transform diversity into a source of resilience. Our differences are not a burden — they are our greatest asset.”
Worthy Reads
Masks Off: In the Jewish Journal, Rabbi Nolan Lebovitz explores Purim’s themes of v’nahafoch hu, masks and powerful revelations in the context of a post-Oct. 7 world. “While on Purim we are used to seeing the celebratory masks of royalty (along with the celebratory costumes of Dodgers baseball and Disney princesses), we are unaccustomed to Mordecai’s despair expressed in sackcloth or the Jewish people’s fearful reaction to our pronounced date of death. Yet, this year, we have seen those masks on display as well. Should we consider wearing costumes of sackcloth? Should our costumes reflect our inner anguish?… We might have been people who wore masks to cover our faces to pretend on Purim, but I won’t cover my face anymore. We might have been a people who dressed as villains, but I don’t find evil amusing anymore. We might have treated Purim as a nonserious holiday, but I refuse to think that anymore. The Book of Esther presents our people with a story that teaches us that the world is unstable, hatred manifests faster than we can imagine, and Jewish leadership is required. To survive as a Jewish people, we must find strength through one another. Sometimes, that strength must indeed take the form of killing our enemies. Always, that strength has to serve as support, comfort, encouragement and love.” [JewishJournal]
A Subjective Experience: In The Times of Israel, Elana Stein Hain proposes that what constitutes salvation in Megillat Esther depends on where the reader lives. “[I]s the salvation of Purim the ability to survive and thrive in [the] Diaspora or is salvation the ultimate return to the Jewish homeland? Some will view the Megillah as satire: don’t Jews who remain in Diaspora realize that Haman is lurking at their door, and next time they may not be so lucky? Don’t they see that persecution is their punishment for not returning home, or at least a direct outcome of it? How many Israeli Purim sermons delivered this year will rhetorically ask when Diaspora Jews will decide to finally come home? That said, I also expect so many Purim sermons delivered this year in North America to focus on the Jewish ability to thrive in [the] Diaspora… And maybe some will even go part of the ancient rabbinic route toward the influential Jewish presence in America being necessary to buttress support for Israel… Purim is a gift. We need the joy that it will afford us this year. But perhaps recognizing the different ways we read ourselves (and each other!) into the story can bring us something even more abiding: deeper relationships.” [TOI]
Adaptive Arts: In The Art Newspaper, Anny Shaw presents a roundup of challenges facing the arts philanthropy world in advance of “Reimagining Philanthropy: New Models for Private Funding in the Arts,” a summit taking place March 17 during Tefaf Maastricht, an annual arts fair in Maastricht, Netherlands. “The Sacklers, Warren Kanders, Baillie Gifford, BP. These are just some of the names of individuals and corporations that museums and other cultural organisations have severed ties with as sponsorship deals come under greater scrutiny. This, coupled with deep public funding cuts and changing attitudes towards philanthropy among the younger generations, is forcing museums around the world to rethink how they engage with private funding for the arts… High-net-worth individuals and family foundations have traditionally been the biggest givers, but [Tefaf Maastricht’s managing director, Dominique] Savelkoul notes that a new cohort of ‘socially conscious donors’ is reshaping the landscape. Unlike previous generations, she says, they ‘often prioritise long-term initiatives over one-off sponsorships’ and seek ‘systemic change rather than transactional support.’” [TheArtNewspaper]
Pic of the Day
Lord Rowan Williams, the former archbishop of Canterbury, speaks on Tuesday at the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture at King’s College in London.
In his speech, Williams — a personal friend of Sacks — lamented the “resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric and activity, within the nightmare cycle of violence that has been so much more deeply entrenched, with the butchery of Oct. 7.” He also highlighted the “desperate plight of the hostages,” which he said was a “bitterly vivid symbol of the way that so many lives – Jewish and non-Jewish – are held hostage by a climate of terror.”
Sacks’ wife, Lady Elaine Sacks, said at the event that Williams’ remarks were “a testament to [her husband’s] enduring impact even beyond the Jewish community.”
