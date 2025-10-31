Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups rush aid, funds, teams to hurricane-ravaged Caribbean

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Over the last two decades, donor-advised funds have skyrocketed in popularity, offering donors a more convenient vehicle for charitable giving than more traditional offerings. But a new study released this week by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University and the CCS Fundraising consulting firm finds that DAFs are also playing an outsized role in sustaining nonprofits, particularly small ones.

According to the report, “Do Donor-Advised Funds Respond to Nonprofit Financial Distress? Insights from the 2022 Economic Slowdown,” which examined data from 2018 to 2023, DAFs supported nonprofits at a larger scale than overall charitable giving, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 economic slowdown.

DAFs have the potential for “countercyclical giving,” which occurs during periods when the economy slows and nonprofits need more funds but donors have less to give, Jon Bergdoll, interim director of data and research partnerships at the Lilly School, told eJewishPhilanthropy. This is because, with DAFs, donors have money already allocated and set aside that they can dip into when others may be reluctant.

The study was prompted by past research that showed increased giving from DAFs during the Great Recession from December 2007 to June 2009. The new research echoed that trend, finding that during the 2020 pandemic, DAF giving was 20% higher than overall charitable giving. In 2022, during the economic slowdown, inflation was high, consumer confidence was low, markets were in decline and giving went down, causing many nonprofits to struggle. Despite this, DAF giving increased during this period — modestly overall but more significantly for organizations with less than $5 million in assets, which had a DAF boost of 31% compared to overall giving.

The research shows that donors are more likely to help organizations when they “understand the story,” Kate Villa, managing director of CCS Fundraising, told eJP. The study “shows donors are looking for ways to make a difference and responding to simple, powerful cues. Generosity doesn’t need a headline, just awareness.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.