Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups push Congress to increase NSGP + Showtunes and Torah

FourJewish leaders, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who survived the synagogue attack in Colleyville, Texas, last month, testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, urging the allocation of more federal money for synagogue security and an easier process to apply for that aid.

The testimony is part of an organized push by Jewish groups seeking to double the money allocated in the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides federal aid to religious institutions for physical security upgrades, from $180 million to $360 million. Last year, most of the institutions that applied to the program were rejected.

Calls to double the funding have grown louder since the Colleyville hostage-taking, and late last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pledged to push for the increased sum. At Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said “there’s still more we can do… in closing the $200 million funding shortfall.”

“Right now, there are far too many houses of worship that… are counting on the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to put them into place and help them feel more secure in their spiritual home,” said Cytron-Walker. “Right now, there are far too many houses of worship who won’t get the support they need.”

The hearing took place on the same day as a long-awaited Senate confirmation hearing for Deborah Lipstadt, who was nominated to be President Biden’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. Her hearing had been held up for six months by Republican senators who objected to her tweets criticizing members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. At the hearing, Lipstadt faced opposition from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) but appears headed for confirmation after gaining the support of at least three Republican senators, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who served as ranking member at the hearing, reportsJewish Insider‘s Marc Rod.

Cytron-Walker was joined by Eric Fingerhut, CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America; Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network, which coordinates security for American Jewish institutions; and Rabbi Yosef Konikov of the Chabad of South Orlando.

The witnesses also called for an easier and more transparent application process, and said that some synagogues forgo applying because the paperwork is so involved. They noted that institutions that are rejected aren’t told why, and Fingerhut said that some of the new funding should be used to streamline the approval process. “If everybody, as they wake up to this growing need, were to apply, the system would be completely overwhelmed,” he said.

The Jewish leaders focused more on “hardening” facilities than calling out the specific form of antisemitism driving the attacks. Masters said Jews face “salad bar terrorism,” where extremists mix and match stereotypes and conspiracy theories. He added, “It doesn’t matter, the ideology that’s coming through the door… We need to make sure that the door is locked and that the members of our community are alive.”