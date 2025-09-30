Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups hail Trump peace plan

What You Should Know

Jewish groups are rallying behind President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza, with organizations from J Street to AIPAC voicing initial support for the proposal, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The plan would see the release of all the remaining Israeli hostages within 72 hours in exchange for an immediate end to the war and the release of more than 2,000 Palestinian convicted terrorists and detainees, 250 of whom are serving life sentences in Israeli prisons. Hamas would also be removed from power in Gaza, with its members either expelled or allowed to remain if they “commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons,” according to a copy of the agreement released by the White House.

The agreement would also serve as the foundation for a wider regional peace plan that — if fully implemented — would include recognition of a Palestinian state, something that the current Israeli government strictly opposes. These longer-term portions of the deal are conditional on a yearslong process of Palestinian deradicalization and governmental reform, as well as economic development.

“We welcome today’s announcement of a framework to end the war in Gaza, dismantle Hamas and secure the return of all remaining hostages,” Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, the chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “This proposal offers a credible path forward and the prospect of a new reality in Gaza and the broader Middle East. The burden now rests squarely on Hamas.”

Standing beside Trump as he announced it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel accepted the framework, despite expressed opposition to certain parts of it — particularly regarding the prospect of an independent Palestinian state — and the furious denunciations by members of his coalition. The plan also has the backing of a number of Arab countries, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Hamas’ patron, Qatar. Hamas, however, has yet to weigh in on the matter, though officials from the terror group have told Arab media that the organization is considering it.

Mainstream Jewish organizations almost universally embraced the agreement, while groups on the further fringes of the political spectrum have largely stayed mum on the matter. Philanthropist and World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder, a GOP donor and conservative proponent of a two-state solution, hailed the proposal, particularly for leaving open the possibility of a Palestinian state. “After months of unimaginable suffering, the world must unite behind this plan. The future of the region — and the chance for Israelis and Palestinians alike to live in peace and dignity — depends on it,” he said.

