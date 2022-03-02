Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups condemn Babyn Yar strike + Issuing bonds for Israeli philanthropy

Good Wednesday morning!

A chorus of Jewish figures and groups denounced a Russian strike on a TV tower in Kyiv on Tuesday that also hit a memorial to Babyn Yar, which commemorates the Nazi massacre of tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews during the Holocaust. The strike killed five people.

“[That] Putin seeks to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent,” Natan Sharansky, the prominent former refusenik and chairman of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, said in a statement. “It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of the Babyn Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacres.”

Sharansky and others noted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated goal of “denazifying” Ukraine with the invasion, and Holocaust memorial organizations, including Yad Vashem and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, condemned the attack. “Everyone who is watching this, who has any sense of history, can’t help but remember that the last time Kyiv was shelled like this, and there were tanks in Kyiv, it was Nazis, and now it’s the Russians, who were supposed to be anti-Nazi,” Izabella Tabarovsky, a senior program associate with the Kennan Institute who has written about the Holocaust in the Soviet Union, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, wrote on Twitter. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also condemned the attack in a tweet, pledging Israeli assistance to repair the site when possible. “We call for the site to be respected and protected,” he wrote. The extent of damage to the site was unclear; a spokesperson for the memorial said. Photographs from the site indicate that the monument remained untouched, while several buildings in the center’s cemetery were damaged.

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis condemned “this appalling war” and said in a tweet, “That yet more innocent blood has been spilled at Babyn Yar, where tens of thousands lost their lives during the Holocaust is an unspeakable tragedy.” In a statement, The Jewish Federations of North America also directed its words at “the relentless Russian government attacks.”

“Today’s bombing of the Babyn Yar Memorial is a stark reminder that among those suffering are Holocaust survivors who have lived through the horror of war before,” the statement said. “As we embrace the Ukrainian people in their hour of need, we must also continue to honor and protect the memory of the 33,771 people murdered by the Nazis at Babyn Yar over two days in 1941. We pray that all Jewish communities and other civilians in the region remain safe.”