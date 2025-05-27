Your Daily Phil: Jewish funders decry Israeli bill targeting foreign-funded NGOs

Worthy Reads

Not an Aberration: In The Washington Post, Mark Laswell points out that the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim last week took place during a period when antisemitic incidents are rife, high-profile and often met with apathy by the greater public. “Even without this devastating news, the past week would have been notable in the tide of global antisemitism that, confoundingly, flowed from Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel. Or at least the week was remarkable in its particulars; something similar could be written, changing only the details, almost anywhere you look on the calendar. … As it happens, antisemitism is the theme of a powerful, thoroughly disquieting and timely play now onstage in London. John Lithgow stars in Mark Rosenblatt’s ‘Giant’ as the children’s author Roald Dahl, secure in his fame and marinating, as is gradually revealed, in his detestation of Jews. The play is set in 1983 during a real-life career crisis for Dahl: He has written a book review that veered from assailing Israel into airing rancid views about Jews generally, and his publisher is alarmed by the potential impact on sales of his new book, ‘The Witches.’” [WashingtonPost]

How We Got Here: In The Atlantic, Reihan Salam and Jesse Arm put last week’s murder of two young Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C., in its larger context. “[Gunman Elias] Rodriguez didn’t invent this worldview. It has been cultivated for years — by groups that venerate terrorists, by academics who excuse anti-Jewish hate as anti-colonial resistance, and by students chanting ‘Intifada’ while shutting down bridges and storming campus buildings… What we’re witnessing is an issue not with Israel, but with America. When violence aimed at Jews — or those seen as aligned with them — is dismissed, excused, or rationalized, it undermines the civic norms that hold our society together. Elite institutions that once upheld liberal pluralism now indulge a form of identity politics that prizes grievance over justice. Some of the ugliest reactions to the D.C. shooting treated the murders as incidental — or even deserved. That’s not just moral failure. It represents a worldview that treats violence as politics by other means. ” [TheAtlantic]

Remember Her Right: In The New York Times, Yasmina Asrarguis — who first met D.C. shooting victim Sarah Milgrim on an interfaith trip to Morocco about nine months ago — discourages attempts to “co-opt” Milgrim’s murder while ignoring her principles in life. “The alleged killer, Elias Rodriguez, reportedly told police officers, ‘I did it for Gaza,’ after shooting Sarah, the Jewish girl from Kansas who wanted a Middle East in which Palestinians and Arabs, Muslims and Christians, can live in dignity next to the Jewish people of Israel. In his bullets, the killer could not have seen all that Sarah was, all that she believed in. Her Jewish identity was flattened into a target. In her murder he picked exactly the sort of person who might have altered the future. But just as the extremist misunderstood Sarah, so too do many of those who profess to weep for her loss. Those who mourn Sarah should reflect on her ideals, learn from her life’s work and aim as she did on creating the fragile groundwork for Middle East peace. It was a future she helped prepare for, one conversation, one relationship at a time.” [NYTimes]

‘The Ultimate Deadline’: In The Free Press, veteran journalist Emily Yoffe reflects on themes of ambition and mortality, poised in time between her mother’s death in January at 89 and her own 70th birthday this fall. “Ambition is an elixir as intoxicating and potent as love. It’s a force that gets you out of bed in the morning — and also wakes you up at 3:00 a.m., your brain churning with ideas, desires, fear of falling short. It’s the drive to see what you can do in the world, and to make the world notice that you are doing it… And then I found myself sitting at my mother’s bedside and getting a glimpse of the abyss. I had my revelation: Ambition can only get you so far. There’s something liberating about being freed from the scramble. It feels almost subversive to ignore email in the middle of a workday and instead read a book or take a long walk with a friend… I’ve been talking a lot to friends about the different ways they are going about letting go. One frequent sentiment is the relief many of them feel at being released from the hunger that drove them so hard for so many years. There is something soothing about knowing that whatever we accomplished — and whatever we didn’t — it’s done. But we are not quite done, and if we’re lucky enough to hold off the abyss for a while, we have the chance to figure out another way to be.” [TheFreePress]