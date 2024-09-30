Your Daily Phil: Jewish donors, groups supply aid after Hurricane Helene
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jonah Platt’s new Jewish podcast and pivot to Jewish advocacy. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Miriam Wajnberg about concrete steps to boost a sense of belonging among interfaith couples and families at our High Holy Day services; and one by Rabbi Michael Ragozin recounting what unfolded when his congregation enlisted a consultant to create and implement a strategic plan. Also in this newsletter: Dov Ben-Shimon, Bernie and Billi Marcus and Kenneth L. Marcus. We’ll start with how Jewish donors and organizations are responding to Hurricane Helene.
Jewish donors, foundations and organizations are scrambling to provide funds and resources to relief operations following the devastation caused by last week’s Hurricane Helene, which battered large swaths of North and South Carolina, as well as Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
At least 95 people have been killed by the storm, which dumped unprecedented amounts of rain in certain areas of the Southeast, destroying entire towns and neighborhoods, knocking out bridges, causing sinkholes along major highways and scattering debris — from fallen trees to entire trailers and parts of homes — along roadways. In Asheville, N.C., the flooding — more than 17 inches of rain fell on the Blue Ridge Mountains city — broke a previous record set in 2004, which had broken a record set in 1916. AccuWeather has estimated the total damage and economic loss from the hurricane at roughly $100 billion, which would make it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history.
International, national and local organizations, including the Red Cross, United Way and World Central Kitchen, have been working to rescue those stranded by the flooding, mudslides and fallen trees and to provide drinking water, food and shelter to the untold number of people displaced by the storm, as well as electricity and cell service to millions left without power in the Southeast.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, have made an initial donation of $3 million toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts. In a press release, the Teppers said the funds, which will be provided through their foundation, will go toward food banks, local community foundations and other service agencies.
“This is our home and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders,” the Teppers said. “The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover.”
Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has pledged $2 million through his eponymous foundation to World Central Kitchen for the organization’s work in Georgia, “with the potential to serve additional impacted communities” in the future, the foundation said in a statement.
The Glazer Family Foundation, which was established by Malcolm Glazer, the former owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has donated $1 million to “local agencies involved in relief efforts across Tampa Bay, [Fla.],” the NFL team wrote on X.
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation established an emergency relief fund for victims of the storm. The federation has also begun recruiting volunteers to assist in affected areas.
The Chabad of Asheville and Western North Carolina has been providing supplies and shelter to residents of the region, as well as performing welfare checks on those stranded by the storm, which came days before Rosh Hashanah. (Disclosure: Chabad has been coordinating assistance for this reporter’s parents.) The nearby Chabad of Charlotte, N.C., has begun providing water and other supplies to Asheville as well.
The Charlotte affiliate of the Axios news site has identified many of the Western North Carolina organizations performing relief work in and around Asheville, which was one of the hardest-hit areas of the storm.
FAMILY BUSINESS
With deep philanthropic roots, Jonah Platt launches new podcast on ‘Being Jewish’
Over the past year, actor and director Jonah Platt has pivoted his career, focusing less time on his acting and entertainment work and more on advocacy, becoming a sought-out voice in the Jewish world, using his social media to educate followers about Israel. Tomorrow, he will release the first three episodes of a new weekly podcast, “Being Jewish with Jonah Platt,” which will explore what it means to be Jewish, featuring Jewish and non-Jewish guests from the entertainment, journalism, religious, business, food, political and sports worlds, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Pols and influencers: Platt said that the podcast is not meant to be an educational program, and while many guests are not outwardly politicians, others are, including Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and the Hernandez siblings from Arizona. Political commentators Meghan McCain and Van Jones are appearing. “I’m utilizing my own network in a way I never have before,” he said. He is also drawing from the celebrity and influencer community, including appearances by Skylar Ashton and Montana Tucker. Many of his guests are involved in Israel advocacy.
Fuel to the fire: Platt began pivoting more towards advocacy during the spring of 2021, when violence erupted between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. “I sort of saw a space for myself to come in and help make sense of things for people,” he said. The possibility that advocacy will negatively impact your career surges when it’s connected to Israel, according to Wheeler, yet Platt said that his outspokenness hasn’t affected him negatively. Over the years, he progressively increased his advocacy, though it was never his main focus. Oct. 7 “poured gasoline on the fire of my Jewish advocacy,” he said.
‘COMPONENTS OF BELONGING’
The High Holy Days: A challenging point of entry for interfaith couples
“As Dan Smokler and Rabbi Shuli Passow wrote last month in eJewishPhilanthropy [“Be ready to greet ‘The Surge’,” Aug. 15], we know that the High Holy Days often serve as an entry point into Jewish community for many young people. And yet, this time of year can be a tricky time to navigate Jewish community, especially for an interfaith couple,” writes Rabbi Miriam Wajnberg, director of professional development for 18Doors,in an opinion piece for eJP.
Consider this: “What if your very first experience with Christianity was when you attended church with a loved one on Easter? You might hear a theology very different from your own and find it hard to connect with the service and the rituals. Now imagine that the service was in Latin! What might you think? Would you feel like you belonged there?”
A need and an opportunity: “We know that 72% of non-Orthodox Jewish adults married between 2010-2020 are in interfaith marriages, and that only 27% of people in interfaith marriages feel a sense of belonging in the Jewish community. That leaves two-thirds of this demographic who might be seeking belonging at this moment in our people’s history.”
Critical components: “In a 2021 article in the Australian Journal of Psychology, a team of researchers led by Kelly-Ann Allen define belonging as ‘a subjective feeling that one is an integral part of their surrounding systems, including family, friends, school, work environments, communities, cultural groups and physical places.’ Allen et. al.’s research offers four components of belonging that can guide Jewish communities in increasing inclusion among interfaith couples and families at the coming High Holy Days.”
BEST PRACTICES
How strategic planning saved my rabbinate
“I had just begun my term as rabbi of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott, Mass. On my third day on the job, I visited a macher of the congregation — a successful businessman and a professor at Harvard Business School… Even before the macher and I greeted one another, he asked, ‘What’s your vision?’” writes Rabbi Michael Ragozin, an alum of the Clergy Leadership Incubator (CLI), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A listening campaign: “[O]ver the next six months I held numerous house meetings, connecting with 199 congregants. I listened to and recorded their hopes and dreams for Shirat Hayam. Combining their comments with my passions and insights, I presented a vision for the congregation at a town meeting. The congregation’s response: Great! Go for it.”
Time to ask for help: “What I quickly came to realize was that given how our synagogue was staffed and managed, any new initiative that I might propose would fall entirely on my shoulders. I didn’t have a budget or the time to support the implementation of these new projects. At the beginning of my third year, at a board member’s insistence, the congregation engaged a consultant to create and implement a strategic plan.”
A new state of alignment: “Prior to the plan (and without an executive director on our staff), professionals worked in their silos. Because of the horizontal leadership structure, no one was authorized to hold others — professional staff or lay leaders — accountable. Individuals did what they wanted to do. The lay leadership, professional team and I became energized not only by the accountability structures the plan put into place, but also by the sense that the team was taking our congregation to the next level of effectiveness and impact.”
Pic of the Day
Workers complete construction on a new 120-house neighborhood in Kibbutz Ruhama in southern Israel, which will serve as a new home for residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest hit communities in the Oct. 7 attacks, as part of an effort led by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund. “The Ruhama neighborhood, initially planned to take 10 months to build, was completed in just four months at a cost of NIS 55 million ($14.8 million),” KKL-JNF said, noting that the keys will be handed over to the residents in the coming days. Five of the 120 homes have been set aside for hostages held in Gaza.
“This is a deeply emotional moment for us. Finally, we can stop being displaced and move into homes of our own, where we can begin the long process of healing and recovery,” Jon Sosna, a resident of Kfar Aza, said in a statement. “Of course, we still hold hope that we will return to Kfar Aza with our kidnapped family members.”
In total, KKL-JNF has pledged NIS 300 million ($80.9 million) to fund a number of reconstruction projects in southern Israel to rehabilitate the area after the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting war.
