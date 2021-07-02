Your Daily Phil: Janice Weinman on her time at Hadassah + A prayer for returning campers

Good Friday morning!

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law requiring nonprofits to disclose their large donors, saying the law violated donors’ First Amendment rights by exposing them to potential harassment. The state of California had argued the law helped prevent fraud and self-dealing.

The decision won’t have any practical near-term consequences for charities, both Jay Sanderson, outgoing CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, and Edward Queen, a consultant to Jewish federations on philanthropy and ethics, told eJewishPhilanthropy. Queen, who is director at the Emory Center for Ethics at Emory University, noted that the administrative obligation removed by the law was a relatively minor one.

“I do not believe that this decision will have any impact on responsible non-profits who already subscribe to transparent and responsible reporting and accountability,” Sanderson said.

Queen also praised the ruling on the grounds that supporting controversial causes can and has been dangerous, as when the state of Alabama targeted NAACP supporters in the 1950s. “There may be innumerable ways that forcing donor disclosure could chill philanthropic giving, particularly to disfavored groups and individuals,” Queen said.

In protecting donor privacy, the ruling sacrifices transparency in a way that exacerbates a grave problem, said Rabbi Mira Wasserman, director of the Center for Jewish Ethics at Reconstructionist Rabbinical College: “I am concerned that [the ruling] will only make it harder to address the ways that dark money undermines democracy and the interests of the public.”

Sharsheret, the organization that supports women with breast and ovarian cancer, typically holds regional fundraisers, but will host its first national event online on July 11, aiming to raise at least $1.3 million, the group’s executive director, Elana Silber, told eJewishPhilanthropy. That goal amounts to about a quarter of its revenue from donations, and is roughly equal to what several local online events raised last year.

Joan Lunden, a Jewish breast cancer survivor and a former host of “Good Morning America,” will host the event, which will be produced by Adam Kantor, an actor and singer who appeared on Broadway as Mark Cohen in “Rent” and as Motel in “Fiddler on the Roof.” More than 1,600 people have signed up to watch the fundraiser.

Sharsheret views fundraising as a means of education, due to the elevated genetic risk of breast and ovarian cancer in the Ashkenazi Jewish community, Silber said: “Every person who makes a donation is a potential Sharsheret client. Every family is touched by breast cancer or ovarian cancer.”