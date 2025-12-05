Your Daily Phil: Jan Koum doubles down on academia, endowing Israel studies at Stanford
Good Friday morning!
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Koum Family Foundation's endowment of a new, permanent Israel studies program at Stanford University and on an $8 million donation by Nancy and James Grosfeld to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. We also examine a new study by Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance Against Hate showing that antisemitic incidents have plateaued in the United States following a post-Oct. 7 spike. We feature an opinion piece by Cantor Vladimir Lapin about the exclusion of cantors from studies like the one recently published by Atra, and one by Jaimie Krass reflecting on the difference decades of advocacy and education have made on the relationship between Jewish communal institutions and queer Jews.
The Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance is holding its International Conference on Feminism and Orthodoxy on Sunday morning in New York City.
The Blavatnik Archive is hosting its 20th Anniversary Series Finale on Sunday afternoon in New York’s Academy Mansion, featuring lectures on “the struggle and oppression of Refuseniks.”
Also on Sunday in New York, the American Zionist Movement is kicking off its two-day Biennial National Assembly.
On Sunday night, Yeshiva University is hosting its 101st Hanukkah Dinner, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to speak.
And on Monday morning, the Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies, the largest provider of Birthright Israel trips, is opening its $20 million Mayanot World Center campus in Jerusalem.
WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum’s philanthropic foundation has endowed a permanent Israel studies program at Stanford University, doubling down on American academia at a time when many Jewish donors are increasingly eyeing the field warily over perceptions of anti-Zionist and antisemitic biases.
The Jan Koum Israel Studies Program was announced last month following a three-year pilot program, led by Stanford professor Larry Diamond, which was deemed a success, Yana Kalika, the Koum Family Foundation’s president, and Alexandra LaForge, the foundation’s director of programs, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross recently, speaking on behalf of the organization.
In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and the major spike in antisemitic incidents around the world that followed them, many Jewish donors have begun questioning their support for elite universities. Some have pivoted to supporting explicitly Jewish or Israeli schools, while others have shifted to fund institutions that are considered more welcoming to Jewish students and others have invested in new universities, such as the University of Austin.
The multidisciplinary program, which focuses not only on Israeli history and politics but on Israeli contributions to other fields, such as business, technology and environmental science, is based in the university’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law in its Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Amichai Magen, who previously worked at Israel’s Reichman University and took part in the pilot program, will serve as its inaugural director.
The program’s role as a conduit for Israeli academics to partner with American universities is particularly significant in light of what Magen described as a coordinated and “pernicious” effort to harm Israeli academia. “There are concerted efforts on the part of Israel’s detractors to isolate Israeli academia out of the understanding that weakening Israeli academia weakens the Israeli economy and Israel’s national security,” he said. “So at a time when there are these efforts to boycott, to break off academic ties with Israel, the fact that Stanford is doubling down on Israel and the fact that we received the support of the leadership of this university to open a new and permanent and endowed Israel studies program, is a ray of light in this darkness.”
EXCLUSIVE
Detroit-based philanthropists Nancy and James Grosfeld donate $8M to renovate JDC’s Israel campus
The nearly 70-year-old American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee campus in Jerusalem was in such a state of disrepair that a former executive director recently nearly lost a finger closing a window. There were discussions within the organization about moving to a new location, but the idea was stifled because the campus was seen as the heart of the JDC, which was originally founded in 1914 to help poor Jewish Jerusalemites. Instead, JDC embarked on a $27.75 million fundraising effort to renovate the headquarters, a lofty goal that has been made more attainable after an $8 million donation from Detroit-based Jewish philanthropists Nancy and James Grosfeld, JDC exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
If not her, who?: The campus will be renamed the Nancy and James Grosfeld JDC Campus, with a June 2026 ribbon-cutting that will serve as a “a celebration,” David Zackon, JDC’s chief advancement officer, told eJP. “A celebration of [Nancy and James Grosfeld], a celebration of the Joint and a celebration of the partnership.” The Grosfeld/JDC partnership began over 20 years ago, after Nancy Grosfeld, who has a background in nursing and social work, was drawn to JDC’s work. In the years since, Grosfeld has served multiple senior roles in the organization, where she is currently a member of the executive committee. “I had never considered naming the building,” Grosfeld said. “I was thinking of something more in the programmatic area.” Her husband urged her to consider the idea. “After much thought, I realized that this was about my legacy,” she said.
SURVEY SAYS
New study finds the spread of antisemitism slowing, but still elevated
Antisemitism in America has plateaued after a sharp rise in anti-Jewish hate incidents in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel — yet fewer Americans are pushing back against it, according to a survey released Thursday by the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Findings: About 25% of the population has consistently held antisemitic attitudes since June 2024, the 2025 Antisemitism Landscape Survey reported. That’s a notable rise from the recent past, but the survey found that the growth of antisemitic views has slowed significantly. The survey, which has been conducted twice a year since June 2023, polled 7,028 American adults from Aug. 1-Sept. 30. It found that 58% of respondents think antisemitism is a minor problem or not a problem at all, a sizable majority, though one that has remained fairly steady for the past two years.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
Bonus: As anti-Israel demonstrators increasingly target synagogues in protests that have turned violent and used antisemitic rhetoric, some Jewish leaders and state lawmakers are now calling for more expansive legislative safeguards to help bolster protections for houses of worship, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
BLIND SPOT
The hidden cantor: Why members of our clergy are missing from the picture
“I open a government form, and the cursor hovers over the title field. A little dropdown menu appears,” writes Cantor Vladimir Lapin of Congregation Mishkan Or in Beechwood, Ohio, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “I scroll, waiting to see my own title appear. It never does. There is no “Cantor.” No “Hazzan.” It looks like a small omission, but it lands with weight. I exist in the world as clergy, but the world does not always know what to call me.”
Data distortion: “That same feeling washed over me when I read the newest study on the American rabbinate, a serious piece of research by Atra on the state of rabbinic leadership in the United States. … [Cantors] are a large, organized, professional clergy body. Many of us are fully ordained, with graduate level training in liturgy, education, pastoral care and Jewish text. We do not simply ‘sing the services.’ We create the spiritual arc of prayer, shape communal ritual, teach at every age level and show up whenever people are most vulnerable. Cantors are not assistants. We are not musical accessories to rabbinic leadership. We are clergy. Fully trained. Deeply formed. Called to serve. When a major study examines Jewish clergy and only counts rabbis, it does more than overlook a few colleagues. It distorts the actual landscape of Jewish spiritual leadership.”
READER RESPONDS
Atra study’s data point on LGBTQ+ rabbinical students is a cause for celebration and hope — and a charge
“Robust representation of marginalized identities in leadership is a signifier of communal strength and health. It is a mark of pride that our rabbinic leadership increasingly reflects the diversity of our community,” writes Jaimie Krass, president and CEO of Keshet, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy responding to reactions to the recent Atra report finding that 51% of students within non-Orthodox rabbinical training programs identify as LGBTQ+.
What belonging looks like: “Today, we are on the other side of over 25 years of institutional change work, of tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ inclusion trainings for Jewish professionals and lay leaders. These trainings and consultations have taken place in synagogues, JCCs, Jewish day schools, youth movements, summer camps, Hillels, among others — exactly where rabbis today are seeking employment. It is no surprise that the outcome is that more and more LGBTQ+ Jews feel embraced by their Jewish communities and called to serve as leaders in the Jewish community — that is what moving ever-closer to belonging looks like. … Today’s LGBTQ+ rabbinical students are preparing themselves to answer the call to lead the Jewish community toward an affirming, vibrant future for all. Is the rest of our Jewish community ready to pursue that future with them?”
Worthy Reads
The Danger From Within: In The Times of Israel, Mijal Bitton draws a lesson for our times from this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Vayishlach. “Vayishlach is the closing chapter on Jacob’s external enemies. After this, Genesis turns inward: Joseph and his brothers, jealousy, betrayal, the collapse of trust. The Torah devotes more time, more emotion, and more moral depth to the fractures within the family than to the enemies beyond it. Genesis is warning us: We Jews are far more capable of destroying ourselves than our enemies are. External threats are real. They demand response. But they’re not what will break us. What breaks us is what we do to one another.” [TOI]
Word on the Street
Benjamin Tisch, the brother of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, referred to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as an “enemy” of the Jewish People in a speech at an event hosted last night by the anti-poverty nonprofit Met Council, echoing a similar remark made earlier this week by Marc Rowan at the UJA-Federation of New York’s Wall Street Dinner; Jessica Tisch later reached out to Mamdani to apologize for the comment…
Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced two executive orders yesterday at the Combat Antisemitism Movement summit in New Orleans, one prohibiting city agencies and mayoral staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel and another other barring harassment outside houses of worship; both of these could be overturned by Mamdani when he enters office, but would require active efforts…
The Israeli government approved its 2026 budget, including a 112 billion shekels ($34.63 billion) allocation for the Defense Ministry…
Several major Jewish organizations rallied around Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, after a spokesperson for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) attacked Halber as an “apologist for the Netanyahu government” and unrepresentative of his community, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports…
Jewish Insider spotlights nursing home magnate and GOP donor Benjamin Landa as he strives to become the next U.S. ambassador to Hungary…
Jewish Family Services of Western New York opened its expanded offices in Buffalo, N.Y., following a $2.2 million renovation…
BBC staff will have to take courses aimed at preventing antisemitism following an internal investigation that found bias in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war; employees will also be required to take a course on Islamophobia…
UCLA’s library finalized the processing and digitization of extensive archives — including interviews, membership directories and yearbooks — from the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center; the century-old synagogue’s campus and much of its paper records were destroyed in the Altadena wildfires earlier this year…
Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia pulled out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union determined on Thursday that Israel will be allowed to compete…
Responding to their decision, Israeli Eurovision winner Dana International wrote an English-language Instagram post condemning the move, noting that past victors would have been hanged in Gaza by Hamas, and published a Hebrew post blaming Israel’s right-wing government and long-running war in Gaza for the backlash…
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began the claims process for Jewish students and faculty at Columbia University who reported having experienced antisemitism on the campus between Oct. 7, 2023, and July 2025; the payments will come from a $21 million class claims fund established by the university as part of its $221 million settlement with the Trump administration reached earlier this year…
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by a Jewish Harvard Business School graduate who claimed the school violated his civil rights in its decision not to discipline two student-employees involved in an incident at an anti-Israel protest on campus in October 2023…
The New York Times spotlights artist Cornelia Foss, whose new exhibit, “Little Red,” was inspired by her childhood escape from Nazi Germany in 1939…
A court in Vilnius, Lithuania, fined the leader of the country’s populist Dawn of Nemunas party €5,000 after finding him guilty of inciting antisemitism and downplaying the Holocaust; among the comments made by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, whose party is in a coalition with the ruling Social Democrats, was a social media post blaming Jews for the “destruction of our nation”…
Pic of the Day
More than 1,000 New Yorkers brave the frigid temperatures last night to participate in a solidarity gathering outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, organized by UJA-Federation of New York, in response to a Nov. 19 protest outside the Modern Orthodox congregation. Park East was hosting a Nefesh B’Nefesh event providing information on immigration to Israel, in which demonstrators’ chants included “death to the IDF” and “globalize the Intifada.”
Thursday night’s event drew a diverse coalition of participating Jewish groups, including more than 70 synagogues, schools and Jewish institutions, representing a wide range of denominations and political leanings. Other major Jewish groups acted as co-sponsors, including the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the New York Board of Rabbis.
“The stakes in this moment could not be higher, because how we act will define our community for years to come,” Eric Goldstein, outgoing CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, told the crowd. “We gather outside the sacred space that was targeted weeks ago, standing together to defend our rights as Jews to worship safely and to support Israel’s right to exist as our Jewish homeland.”
