Your Daily Phil: Jan Koum doubles down on academia, endowing Israel studies at Stanford

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum’s philanthropic foundation has endowed a permanent Israel studies program at Stanford University, doubling down on American academia at a time when many Jewish donors are increasingly eyeing the field warily over perceptions of anti-Zionist and antisemitic biases.

The Jan Koum Israel Studies Program was announced last month following a three-year pilot program, led by Stanford professor Larry Diamond, which was deemed a success, Yana Kalika, the Koum Family Foundation’s president, and Alexandra LaForge, the foundation’s director of programs, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross recently, speaking on behalf of the organization.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks and the major spike in antisemitic incidents around the world that followed them, many Jewish donors have begun questioning their support for elite universities. Some have pivoted to supporting explicitly Jewish or Israeli schools, while others have shifted to fund institutions that are considered more welcoming to Jewish students and others have invested in new universities, such as the University of Austin.

The multidisciplinary program, which focuses not only on Israeli history and politics but on Israeli contributions to other fields, such as business, technology and environmental science, is based in the university’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law in its Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Amichai Magen, who previously worked at Israel’s Reichman University and took part in the pilot program, will serve as its inaugural director.

The program’s role as a conduit for Israeli academics to partner with American universities is particularly significant in light of what Magen described as a coordinated and “pernicious” effort to harm Israeli academia. “There are concerted efforts on the part of Israel’s detractors to isolate Israeli academia out of the understanding that weakening Israeli academia weakens the Israeli economy and Israel’s national security,” he said. “So at a time when there are these efforts to boycott, to break off academic ties with Israel, the fact that Stanford is doubling down on Israel and the fact that we received the support of the leadership of this university to open a new and permanent and endowed Israel studies program, is a ray of light in this darkness.”

