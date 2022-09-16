Your Daily Phil: Israelis creating safe spaces for Ukrainian kids + Teshuva for synagogues

Worthy Reads

Connecting with Clinton: The Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting is returning to New York next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Alex Daniels reports in The Chronicle of Philanthropy: “The New York meetings not only help grant makers keep tabs on the latest ways they can make a difference around the world, but for many, they are also the ultimate philanthropy networking event. The annual meetings helped Rachel Flynn land her current job as Skoll’s director of funder alliances three years ago. Skoll’s Silicon Valley headquarters is about five miles from her former employer, the Omidyar Network, but she had never stepped foot in Skoll’s offices. Meeting Skoll leaders across the country in New York introduced her to the foundation’s work and eventually led her to joining the organization. Flynn says during the peak of the pandemic, the foundation was largely unable to meet its international philanthropic partners in person and conduct its regular due diligence on projects supported by grant makers in other parts of the world. As a result, Skoll and other grant makers have placed a higher importance on ‘trust-based philanthropy,’ an outlook that includes having organizations close to problems take the lead in determining what approaches should be used.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Don’t Worry, Be Happy: Roman philosopher and statesman Seneca’s essay “On a Happy Life” includes 11 of the most important lessons he believed one must follow to achieve peace, Arthur C. Brooks writes in The Atlantic. This includes several with connections to philanthropy, including: “Lesson 5: I will so live as to remember that I was born for others, and will thank Nature on this account: for in what fashion could she have done better for me? She has given me alone to all, and all to me alone. In other words, charity is a gift to the giver. Service to others is one of the easiest ways to get happier. Volumes of research attest to the fact that giving to charity and volunteering, spending money on others, and more radical acts such as donating blood and organs all raise well-being…Lesson 7: I will think that I have no possessions so real as those which I have given away to deserving people: I will not reckon benefits by their magnitude or number, or by anything except the value set upon them by the receiver. The idea here is that the true value of what I do is not how much it costs me, but how much it benefits you. For example, the true value of your work is not your salary but rather how much it helps others. Altruism won’t pay the rent, but if you take this lesson to heart, it can change your priorities, and maybe even lead you to a better job.” [TheAtlantic]