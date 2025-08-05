Your Daily Phil: Israeli wartime economic woes hit single mothers hard

Worthy Reads

Tightrope Walking: In The Washington Post, columnist Max Boot describes his struggle grappling with his support for Israel and his opposition to the country’s ongoing war in Gaza, which he initially backed but now considers to be in violation of international law. “[Supporters] of Israel should be able to draw a distinction between the government and the people. Israel’s actions in Gaza, awful as they are, are not a reason to write off the entire country — any more than U.S. actions in Vietnam or Iraq were a reason to write off the United States. Like many countries, Israel often falls short of its ideals, but that’s an argument for changing its behavior, not condemning the entire country. I continue to believe that it’s possible to love Israel and to hate its war in Gaza. But, these days, it’s not easy.” [WashPost]

Baby Boon: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Eden Stiffman examines the plan for $1,000 “Trump Accounts” for newborns and how they could shape the next generation of philanthropy. “In the new tax-and-spending law passed in July, Congress tucked in a plan to put $1,000 into an investment account for every baby born in the next four years. … The new ‘Trump Accounts’ have been embraced by unusual messengers: Michael Dell, the billionaire philanthropist, and Brad Gerstner, a hedge-fund manager who pushed the idea to lawmakers. … That’s because the accounts offer an opportunity for donors to direct cash to children around the country, for example, every resident of their region or state. But not everyone is on board. Some philanthropic supporters of policies that aim to boost wealth and opportunity are hoping they can encourage changes to make the new program more effective.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

A Relatable Moment: In Time, Garry Ridge posits that leaders who are honest about the limitations of their knowledge — even if it means having to worry about being perceived as dumb — have a positive influence on workplace culture. “I discovered the value of being the dumbest one in the room when I first landed in San Diego to start my new role at WD-40 Company. … As a new senior leader, there was pressure to be on top of my game. But throughout the meeting, I felt like I was in one of those dreams where you’re in a room full of people speaking incomprehensibly and you are the only one who doesn’t understand a word… ‘Sorry to jump in here,’ I began. ‘But I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.’… I was surprised to witness a subtle shift in pressure in the room as everyone let out a sigh of relief. And then it dawned on me: If I wanted to be an impactful leader, it would be my responsibility to create a workplace where it would be safe for all of us to not know everything from time to time.” [Time]

Opening the Board: In the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Cleveland Justis, Susan S. Boren, Stephanie Duncan Karp and Daniel Student spotlight a novel approach to recruiting nonprofit board members. “Unsatisfied with the status quo, some nonprofits are embracing an innovative board recruitment practice: an open, competitive application process that is more akin to a public job listing than a personal reference made behind closed doors. Marketing the opportunity competitively rather than making the ask to a few, this practice dramatically reshapes the board’s relationship to its organization and its mission.” [SSIR]