Your Daily Phil: Israeli-led trip brings Moroccan educators to Europe to study Holocaust

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Two Jewish grantmakers have been caught in the crossfire as a pair of House Republicans take aim at the Biden administration’s funding for nonprofits with a new memo alleging improprieties with donations to Israeli civil society organizations. The allegations appear to be based on scant evidence and flawed understandings of the organizations involved and funding mechanisms.

After four months of investigation, the report by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Brian Mast (R-FL) for the House Judiciary Committee, which was obtained by eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, alleges that federal funds may have indirectly been used by Israeli civil society groups for their protests against the government’s contentious judicial overhaul plan. There is no evidence presented of direct funding for the protests, nor is there clear-cut proof of indirect support for them. There is no smoking gun, and there are plenty of denials.

“No state entity, administration or government body – American or otherwise (USAID included) – has ever provided funding to the organization, whether directly or indirectly,” a spokesperson for one of the organizations, Blue and White Future, told JI.

In Israel, the memo, which relies primarily on innuendo and suggestion, has already been seized by supporters of the government as evidence that the demonstrations against the judicial overhaul measures — which were regularly polled as unpopular by the majority of Israelis — were not grassroots protests but foreign-funded operations.

The memo hinges on the fact that federal grants have been allocated to Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, a philanthropic services organization that manages hundreds of millions of dollars of charitable giving from a large number of clients. On behalf of some of those clients, RPA has issued grants to PEF Israel Endowment Funds, amounting to $187,000 from 2021 to 2024.

PEF Israel Endowment Funds, as has been discussed in these pages, is a small, relatively little-known grantmaker that serves as a go-between for donors in the United States and nonprofits in Israel. “We’re a clearinghouse,” the organization’s president, Geoffrey Stern, told eJP last year, transferring American donations to a wide array of Israeli organizations.

“U.S. nonprofit PEF Israel Endowment Funds provided over $884 million to groups involved in anti-democracy protests in Israel,” Jordan and Mast wrote in their report, omitting the fact that PEF Israel’s beneficiaries also include many, many organizations that were not involved in the protests and even some that may have been involved in counter-protests in favor of the judicial overhaul. (The section heading where that appears also claims that all of the $884 million went to protest groups — an obvious, ludicrous falsehood.)

The congressmen provide no evidence that the $187,000 in funding for PEF Israel from RPA came from federal grants, which the report notes were specifically intended to “ensure the viability of public interest media in low and middle-income countries” — nothing connected to Israel’s judicial overhaul. Similarly, there is no indication that PEF Israel’s donations to groups involved in the anti-judicial overhaul protests came from the RPA funds.

Jordan and Mast allege that in providing support to Israeli nonprofits that protest against the government’s judicial overhaul, PEF Israel may have violated U.S. tax law and the terms of its tax-exempt status. They make this claim based on an IRS rule that “an organization that attempts to influence and advocates changes in the laws of a foreign country does not qualify for exemption from Federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Code.”

While it is far from clear that this rule would even apply — such advocacy, if it existed at all, would have to amount to a “substantial part” of PEF Israel’s activities — this interpretation of the rule would have profound, likely unintended consequences on Jewish nonprofits of all types. (Revoking tax exemption for attempting to influence Israeli law would mean that the Zionist Organization of America, for instance, would be at risk of losing its 501(c)3 status because it has advocated for changing Israel’s Law of Return to reduce the number of immigrants to Israel who are not Jewish according to halacha.)

Speaking to eJP today, Stern flatly denied the allegations and implications in the memo. “Regarding the concerns and questions raised in the staff memorandum, we categorically reject any suggestion of impropriety. PEF operates with the utmost transparency and adherence to all applicable laws and regulations. We will be formulating a formal response in the days ahead to address these matters directly and provide the necessary context and facts,” he said. “Unfortunately, the organization’s name has been associated in recent publications with claims that are both misleading and harmful — not only to us, but to the Israeli nonprofit sector as a whole. We remain committed to our mission, our legal obligations, and the communities we serve.”

“The multiplicity of organizations that PEF supports address the broad spectrum of social needs in the State of Israel ranging from health care, hunger, religious institutions (both houses of worship and religious seminaries [yeshivot], higher education, special needs, culture, poverty relief, displaced communities, including not-for-profits on both sides of the so called ‘Green Line,’” Stern said, referring to the demarcation between Israel and the West Bank, adding: “We are extremely proud of the referenced $884 million of support that PEF provided to every sector of Israeli society between 2021-2024.”

Even more curious than the allegations against PEF Israel is Jordan and Mast’s decision to include the Jewish Communal Fund in the memo. The New York-based JCF, which functions as a donor-advised fund for Jewish donors, denied receiving federal funding of any kind in its communications with the House Judiciary Committee, and Jordan and Mast do not offer proof to the contrary. Indeed, in two flowcharts showing the alleged movement of government funds to anti-judicial overhaul protest groups, JCF appears outside that “flow,” with no arrows connecting it to the U.S. government’s coffers.

But perhaps most baffling of all is that while the bulk of the memo — 10 of its 14 pages — is focused on unsubstantiated claims of federal funding for anti-judicial overhaul protests in Israel, Jordan and Mast dedicate just three pages to their seemingly far more credible finding that the Biden administration appears to have provided direct funding to Palestinian nonprofits with apparent ties to terrorists and terrorist organizations.