Your Daily Phil: Israel Campus Coalition expands focus + Jewish Educator Portal evolves

The Israel on Campus Coalition is expanding its activism training for college students by bringing a record 200 undergraduates for a conference in Washington, D.C. The conference, which runs Monday through Wednesday, is co-sponsored with the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Boruchin Center.

ICC has usually focused on training smaller cohorts of students. But “as the challenges rise, every organization in our coalition…is going to need to step up,” Jacob Baime, CEO of the ICC, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We’re doing our part in that. We’ve always trained a smaller number of students directly, and we’re just ramping that up.”

Almost a quarter of Jewish college students have had others assume they have particular views on Israel because they are Jewish, according to an Anti-Defamation League-Hillel International study. Meanwhile, a tenth of Jewish students have both been blamed for the actions of Israeli government because they are Jewish, and have felt unwelcome in a campus organization because of actual or perceived support for Israel.

The conference will include speakers from the gamut of Israel campus advocacy organizations such as StandWithUs and Hillel International; sessions with political marketing and public relations professionals; a briefing on the Middle East from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank; and legal advice from organizations such as The Lawfare Project, focused on litigating antisemitism on college campuses.

“We want the students to walk away with the skills to do three things,” Baime said. “To elect pro-Israel student government officials…to respond to the increasingly prevalent anti-Israel and antisemitic campus activity that we’re seeing, and third, and really importantly, to build diverse and effective coalitions both to advance the rights of Jewish and pro-Israel students, and also to help the campus at large understand Israel as a place and appreciate Israel’s contributions to the world.”

ICC will also be unveiling and opening applications for a new program: the Geller International Leadership Fellowship, sponsored by Marty and Lauren Schor Geller of Geller & Company, a wealth management firm. The fellowship will have 30 spots for national-level undergraduate leaders, who will complete virtual Israel advocacy training and then travel to Israel and the United Arab Emirates in January 2023.

The trip will help students understand “what Israel is like, as a place, culturally and economically and in terms of its astounding contributions to the world,” Baime said, “and also to be able to put that into a broader perspective by understanding the contours of the changing Middle East.”

The increased scope of ICC training, and the new fellowship, come from what Baime sees as an increase in, and professionalization of, anti-Israel activity on college campuses. He points to organizations pushing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel with paid student fellows working alongside communications consultants and attorneys.

“At the end of the day, it’s about our adversaries pouring way more resources into the campuses, and Jewish and pro-Israel students are asking for more support,” Baime said. “The need is greater than it was before the pandemic…and this [conference] will not be the only expansion of training opportunities for students in the months ahead. Our coalition partners are all stepping up to do more.”