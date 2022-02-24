Your Daily Phil: Israel-based giving platform targets millennials + New grants from William Davidson Foundation

Worthy Reads

Reaching the Stranger: In The New York Times, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was held hostage with several congregants at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue last month, suggests that groups and individuals reach beyond their communities to form relationships with those from other backgrounds. “We know that not everyone will meet us here now, but neither can we step away from the work. All of us have a share in it. It means clergy and community leaders from every background meeting with curiosity, to share our traditions and our lives. It means gathering communities of faith together with those who don’t practice a religion, with a desire to listen, learn and the opportunity to build new relationships. This isn’t just theoretical. In Colleyville and the surrounding area, more than 20 groups already meet to do this work under the umbrella Peace Together. We began gathering after Charlottesville as a mass effort to build relationships.” [NYTimes]

Power shift: A charitable-giving tax credit could shift the balance of philanthropic power away from the wealthy, writeAndrew Hayashi and Justin Hopkins in The Chronicle of Philanthropy: “A credit like this has the same value to taxpayers regardless of their tax bracket, thereby eliminating a subsidy for charitable giving that favors the rich. And by subsidizing the giving of low- and middle-income taxpayers who do not itemize, the credit would help ensure that the nonprofit world reflects the priorities of a broad swath of citizens… A tax credit is certainly not a panacea for creating greater economic opportunity, improving civic engagement, or combating the politics of division. But it may be able to reorient the nonprofit world toward the interests of low- and middle-income households, help invigorate community involvement and relationship building, and draw more people into political and civic life. That would certainly be a start.”[ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Retaining donors: Organizations looking to retain donors should look to the reasons donors give, Otis Fulton and Katrina VanHuss write in NonProfitPro. “There is no secret formula for converting first-time donors to a second gift, let alone sustaining givers. But it is really important for nonprofits to focus on how they go about making it happen. The psychology of it is complex. It requires an equally sophisticated strategy for nonprofits to become more successful. The resources and positioning of your particular organization makes a difference. What is happening in the world makes a difference. How a donor comes into the conversation makes a difference. What supporters experience between the first and second donation is critical. It is like the chasm over the canyon of lifetime value. Invest your money, your energy and your time in figuring out how to get as many donors as you can on the other side — making a second donation.” [NonProfitPro]