Your Daily Phil: Inside the Roadburg Foundation’s $37M donation to Israel’s newest university

What You Should Know

A day after the Israeli government held its weekly meeting in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona to approve a new NIS 400 million ($130 million) rehabilitation package for the war-battered city, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation announced a nearly CAD 50 million ($37 million) donation to the city’s nascent university. This represents both the four-year-old fund’s largest donation to date and the largest-ever donation to Kiryat Shmona University in the Galilee, formerly known as Tel Hai College.

Shortly after the donation was announced on Monday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Mark Gurvis, the foundation’s CEO, who previously served as CEO of the Vancouver Jewish Federation, about the gift and the foundation’s support for northern Israel.

JAG: Tell me how this gift came about. What is the foundation’s history with Tel Hai College?

MG: So on the one hand, we’re a young foundation, only four years old, but there are people involved on the board and myself, as the CEO, who have a long history of relationship with this region. … We made a pretty early commitment to Tel Hai to help them with a new building on the eastern campus for its computer sciences faculty. That was a CAD 8 million commitment, which we made three years ago — before the war. Over the course of the war, we were involved in emergency efforts, especially in this region. We started focusing on Tal Hai as part of the solution for the period after the war, when people would focus on reconstruction efforts. We knew that Tel Hai was already the major economic and social driver of the region. We focused on positioning Tel Hai — as it was becoming a university — to be able to fulfill that potential.

The announcement today builds on the initial CAD 8 million commitment and expands it to CAD 50 million.

JAG: What are your expectations with this gift? Does the foundation plan to continue supporting the university in the long term, or is this like “seed funding” to help the school get off the ground?

MG: For sure, we will be with them on this path for many years to come. First of all, we’re not in a position to pay out CAD 50 million all in one day — God bless. This was already an expansion of an existing commitment, so it will probably take over 12 years for us to pay the full commitment… We have worked with them to bring flexible funding. Our funding will be used not just for several academic buildings but also for faculty positions and administrative resources and the development of an Institute for Regionality. With that kind of approach, we’re able to help them tackle multiple problems — multiple challenges, I should say.

Read the full interview here.