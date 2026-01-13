Your Daily Phil: Inside the Great White North’s support for Israel’s north

What You Should Know

The plans to convert the Tel-Hai Academic College into a full-fledged university — the University of Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee — have been in the works for years. Located just north of Kiryat Shmona, toward the very tip of the so-called “finger of the Galilee,” the institution has long been seen as a potential economic engine for the region, which for decades has suffered from underemployment, population stagnation and gaps in education, medicine and other key areas.

These issues were exacerbated when, a day after the Oct. 7 terror attacks in southern Israel, the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist militia joined in the fray, firing missiles and flying explosive drones into northern Israel. These attacks prompted a mass evacuation from the north, which was pummeled daily for a year, until the Israeli military launched a major ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, ending with a still-holding, albeit tense, ceasefire in November 2024.

Despite lingering concerns, the push to turn Tel-Hai College into a university — it will be Israel’s 11th — has ramped up in recent weeks. Toward the end of last year, the institution held a cornerstone-laying ceremony, and last week, a deal was finalized that will officially make the university-to-be part of the city of Kiryat Shmona. The Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, an umbrella group representing all of Canada’s federations, has been involved in these efforts throughout the years, as part of a broader push by the Great White North to strengthen Israel’s north. The group has donated some CAD 25 million ($18 million) to the effort, as well as helping to bring on board other donors. Read more about JFC-UIA’s broader efforts to rehabilitate northern Israel below.

To hear more about these efforts by JFC-UIA, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross recently spoke with the director-general of its Israel office, Sarah Mali, about the push to turn Tel-Hai College into a university, where else her umbrella group is operating in northern Israel and how she has worked with other federations and foundations to make this happen.

The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

JAG: Let’s start with Tel-Hai College. Of course, this plan has been in the works since before the war to turn it into a university. So when did the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA first get involved?

SM: We were involved in 2006 after the Second Lebanon War. That was when we first did a pan-Canadian allocation to the north. And really we’ve been following and been friends of and supporting Tal Hai since then. And when it comes to Tal Hai, we were looking, with a pan-Canadian coalition, to find ways to create opportunities for the young people in the north, for people who had been evacuated and who were debating whether to come back and to potentially attract new families to come live and thrive in the north. We were looking for organizations that had value that would lead to a ripple effect. So it sounds very technical, that a college becomes a university, but the university is really about strengthening young people in their relationship to higher education. It’s about students being able to volunteer in the physically adjacent Kiryat Shmona, which needs strong role models. It’s about young people who have chosen to live and study in the north being champions for the north. And to think of Kiryat Shmona as a university town, which would hopefully have an influx in the next five to seven years of 10,000 students annually, to a city of 23,000 people currently.

For us, Tel-Hai was the meta project, the project that you say, “When this becomes a university, you’re going to have new scientists with their families coming to live and work and learn there. You’re going to have students who are going to have opportunities to ultimately settle in the region and be role models. You’re going to have a beacon for the young people in the area, who have a really low rate of [higher education].” So this is kind of a lighthouse.

