Your Daily Phil: Inside Schusterman’s decision to shutter ROI

Worthy Reads

What Could Go Right: In The Times of Israel, Rabbi Donniel Hartman imagines the Jewish People moving forward from the past wrenching two years. “In ancient Israel, as the First Temple era was collapsing, there arose a cadre of leaders, the prophets of doom, who validated our worst nightmares. But at the same time, these same prophets also served as voices of consolation, and most importantly, of hope and redemption. They provided a vision of our national life as it could be, as it might be one day, a vision that sustained and nurtured our people for more than 2,000 years. … While we are suspicious of self-anointed prophets, we need their spirit. We need leaders — political, cultural, intellectual and educational — who will begin to talk not about what is feasible, but about what is worthy of the Jewish people and Israeli society; not about what will go wrong, but about what can go right. President Trump modelled this type of leadership in his speech in the Knesset. It’s time for us to follow.” [TOI]

Portrait of a Jewish Leader: In Hadassah Magazine, Gary Rosenblatt profiles Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of Central Synagogue in Manhattan. “[Rabbi Buchdahl] describes herself as ‘an unlikely rabbi,’ given that she is the daughter of a Buddhist Korean mother and Jewish American father. Born in Seoul, she was raised from the age of 5 in her father’s hometown of Tacoma, Wash., where few Jews lived. … Fully accepted in her community’s small Reform congregation, she grew up unaware that her religious identity — as the child of a non-Jewish mother — was not recognized by a significant segment of the Jewish world. Even Reform Jews have taken ‘one look at my face and questioned how I could possibly be a real Jew,’ Buchdahl notes, adding that ‘the only response I’ve ever found is to continue to do what I do.” [HadassahMagazine]

Bonded by Legacy: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Lisa Schol reports that there is increased interest in legacy giving in response to the sense of uncertainty about the world future generations will inherit. “Yet experts stress that it’s crucial to remember that those who pledge planned gifts can change their minds later and to focus on making sure they feel valued and engaged as years go by. To hold on to these supporters, many nonprofits create legacy societies, which usually offer recognition and perks for members, such as access to special events and publications. The Chronicle asked Malloy-Curtis and three other experts for advice on how to build a legacy society that keeps these valuable donors close and attracts new pledges. Here are key recommendations, including a few common pitfalls to look out for when engaging members.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]