Your Daily Phil: Inside New Jersey’s Orthodox boomtown + URJ report details misconduct

Ed. note: In honor of Presidents’ Day, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Tuesday. Enjoy the long weekend!

Before March 2020, a group of teenagers engaging in workshops, meetups, concerts, community service, leadership training and an extensive menu of Shabbat service options would have been standard, even unremarkable, features of an international Jewish youth conference. Two years later, the BBYO International Convention, which began Wednesday in Baltimore and runs through the weekend, rates as one of the biggest in-person Jewish gatherings since the beginning of the pandemic, drawing 2,500 teens from around the world, and some celebrities too. Its theme is “The Power of Us,” and includes a roster of speakers ranging from Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) to the actor Simu Liu.

BBYO CEO Matthew Grossman told eJewishPhilanthropy that by gathering Jewish teens together in such large numbers, “we’re bringing something back that was lost.”

“The fact that young people are bringing it back, the fact that young people are showing the world it’s OK to get together, it’s OK to feel community again, it’s OK to say ‘celebrate,’ that’s deeply meaningful,” Grossman said. He hopes the conference will “bring something to life that is going to be the memorable experience for teens who have lost a lot over the past couple of years.”

The conference is supported by a long list of major Jewish charitable foundations, some of whose representatives will be at the conference, and is also partnering with Mike Leven and the Jewish Youth Pledge to encourage teens to make a philanthropic commitment to supporting the Jewish community into the future. The philanthropists and other adult Jewish professionals and activists have a parallel schedule to that of the teens, featuring discussions about workplace burnout, Israel, Jewish teen engagement and other topics. The adults also have chances to interact with teen attendees leading up to Shabbat. Read more here.

This week also saw the kickoff of the Yale Philanthropy Conference, with a focus this year on how philanthropy can address the issues that have occupied American society’s attention for the past two years. Called “Beyond the New Normal,” the conference will feature sessions on the labor market, environmental protection, democracy, effective altruism and religion.

“We’re asking: What role does philanthropy play in answering these questions — some of which we’ve become aware of for the first time, or which are occupying a newly important place on our communal, civic and social radar?” Seffi Kogen, a student at the Yale School of Management and a member of the conference planning committee, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “What role can philanthropy play in addressing climate change, in addressing racial injustice, in addressing our politically polarized moment?”